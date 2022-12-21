Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Alleged victim: Joyriding teens caused over $1,500 in damage, towing fees
The Iowa City woman whose car was allegedly stolen by two West High students says the damage caused by the teens totaled over $1,500. As KCJJ first reported on Friday, Iowa City Police say a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a car from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the car himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
KCJJ
West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police
A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
ourquadcities.com
Woman who left child in hot car sentenced to probation
A 71-year-old Davenport woman was sentenced to probation Thursday after police allege she left a child in a hot car on June 19, 2022. Vickie Keil was sentenced to two years of probation in Scott County Court after she pleaded guilty earlier to a felony charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.
Des Moines police: 3 hospitalized after SE 14th Street viaduct crash Saturday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital with severe injuries after a car crossed the median near the SE 14th Street viaduct right before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Des Moines police. Witnesses told police that an SUV headed north lost control, crossed the median and...
KCCI.com
Court documents reveal more information in killing of Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — New court documents obtained by KCCI show how police say a man murdered a Des Moines architect. Kirk Blunck was found injured in the stairwell of a building in the East Village in 2016. He died shortly after he was found. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death as blunt force trauma from a high fall.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested for harassment after alleged murder threats
A Perry man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to kill a Perry woman and her family as well as officers of the Perry Police Department. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
ourquadcities.com
For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation
A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
YAHOO!
Des Moines police: Shooter in killing of mother, daughter dies of self-inflicted wound
A man who shot and killed a mother and daughter in Des Moines' Merle Hay neighborhood, then shot himself in a nearby park, has died, police said Thursday. Police identified him as Jason Rothman, 22. Rothman broke into the home of Danielle Remily, 47, and her daughter Emma Parker, 20,...
KCJJ
District judge agrees to marry man to girlfriend after sentencing him to prison
A Cedar Rapids man got his wish this week when a 6th Judicial District Court judge married him to his longtime girlfriend….after she sentenced him to 18 years in prison. The Gazette reports that 34-year-old Montel Reed initially asked deputies to take him to the Linn County Courthouse so that he could marry who he called his “longtime girlfriend,” although she was a different woman than the one he was living with when he shot and injured the woman’s ex-boyfriend in 2021.
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
KCJJ
Two West High students charged after allegedly stealing van and going on joyride
Two West High students face charges that they stole a van and took it for a joyride. Records from Iowa City Police indicate a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a van valued at $2,000 from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the van himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
Three injured after crash on SE 14th Street Viaduct
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash on a busy Des Moines bridge Saturday morning. According to Des Moines Police, a driver heading northbound on the Southeast 14th Street Viaduct lost control of their SUV at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The driver veered into the southbound lanes of the […]
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
ourquadcities.com
Gunfire reported, suspect had 2 guns, police allege
A 38-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he was involved in a gunfire incident on Wednesday. Huson Ellison faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery
An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
iheart.com
Court Avenue Bars Get Restricted Midnight Bar Time
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new bar time is being imposed for the Court Center bar complex in downtown Des Moines. Liquor sales are being shut down at midnight because of excessive police calls and violence. There have been more than 60 reports over the past year. The new midnight...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
kelo.com
Iowa man kills woman and mother before shooting himself
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Des Moines and shot and killed her and her mother before shooting himself. Des Moines Police said the man called police shortly before 3 a.m. Monday to report that he...
