Tuscaloosa, AL

Ty Lockwood: Why I signed with Alabama football after flipping from Ohio State

By Ty Lockwood
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

The Tennessean asked Ty Lockwood to write in his own words why he signed with Alabama football. Here is what the Independence senior wrote:

Why did I sign with Alabama?

Tuscaloosa is a place like no other. Whether it be in relation to football or just the campus and culture, it is very special. I felt that as soon as I stepped foot on the campus.

It sounds corny but it truly felt like it was meant to be that very first time.

My first visit to Alabama was very unorthodox, my family and I were trying our best to keep it under the radar, and were trying to ensure that no drama would sprout from this trip. That obviously never happens, and the media caught wind of the event.

WHY BAMA: How a move to Tennessee flipped Ty Lockwood from basketball to Alabama football commit

We tried our best, but honestly at that point I did not care. As soon as the visit was over I had my mind made up, I knew this was the place I wanted to continue my career at.

Meeting all of the coaches for the first time felt natural, they were very welcoming, as well as the players. Thankfully, after showcasing my abilities in front of Coach Nick Saban and (tight ends) coach Joe Cox, I was given the opportunity to play football at the University of Alabama.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I understood the decision that needed to be made, and the backlash that would come with it, due to me being verbally committed to Ohio State at the time.

Not one day goes by where I question my decision. Actually, it’s quite the opposite, each day I am reminded of the absolute blessing that God provided me with, and I make sure that I am never taking it for granted.

None of this would have been possible if it weren’t for my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He has allowed me to showcase my abilities time and time again, and has provided me with connections and relationships that will last me my entire life throughout the process.

I’m very thankful that I am able to go play for the greatest dynasty in college football, and I am ready to compete and make an impact as soon as possible.

Last thing… Roll Tide!

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ty Lockwood: Why I signed with Alabama football after flipping from Ohio State

