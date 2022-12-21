ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Pelosi in Zelensky invitation: US, world ‘in awe’ of Ukrainians’ heroism

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2Lil_0jq4BIFK00

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the U.S. and world are “in awe of the heroism of the Ukrainian people” in a letter inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday.

“America and the world are in awe of the heroism of the Ukrainian people,” Pelosi wrote in the letter. “In the face of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s horrific atrocities, Ukrainian freedom fighters have inspired the world with an iron will and an unbreakable spirit — fighting back against Russia’s brutal, unjustified invasion.”

Pelosi’s letter , dated Tuesday, formally invited Zelensky to address Congress in-person as Ukraine’s conflict with Russia continues. The Speaker released the letter to the public early Wednesday morning, confirming Zelensky’s visit after several reports that said the Ukrainian president was expected to be in the Capitol Wednesday.

Zelensky will also meet with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday . The two are scheduled to hold a joint press conference following their meeting.

Zelensky publicly disclosed his trip early Wednesday morning, writing on Twitter “On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of [Ukraine].”

The trip to the U.S. will mark Zelensky’s first known trip outside Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion of the country on Feb. 24, and comes as Moscow is accumulating troops for a renewed offensive that could come in the first quarter of next year.

U.S. officials had estimated that Kyiv could fall within 72 hours of the initial Russian offensive taking shape. But Ukrainian forces have shown a strong defense, protecting the capital city from falling to Moscow. Zelensky has since emerged as the face of Ukraine’s strength and courage throughout the 300 days of conflict.

“During this dark moment, your courageous, patriotic, indefatigable leadership has rallied not only your people, but the world, to join the frontlines of the fight for freedom,” Pelosi wrote in her letter.

Zelensky’s visit also comes as Congress is on the brink of sending $45 billion more to Ukraine to aid the country in its efforts against Russia. The assistance is included in the government funding package that the House and Senate are considering this week.

Biden on Wednesday is also expected to announce $2 billion more in military aid, which includes advanced air defenses.

“America and our allies have proudly answered your call: imposing devastating sanctions on Putin and ensuring Ukraine has the resources it needs to win this war,” Pelosi said.

Additionally, inviting Zelensky to address a joint meeting of Congress will mark one of Pelosi’s last acts as Speaker, as she is set to step down from Democratic leadership at the end of this Congress. It comes when Republicans are slated to take control of the House — a contingent of whom have been opposed to the large amounts of aid being sent to Ukraine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 6

Carole Eimam
3d ago

Get lost pelosi! You are fired! And no one is listening to your screechy voice! You think you would be smart enough to get lost! You are a thief who gave your hubby millions! You are not wanted

Reply
3
Related
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine: – Kadyrov gave the order to kill

It was said that Vladimir Putin asked Ramzan Kadyrov to guarantee the murder of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was claimed by the Ukrainian secret service The Wall Street Journal. Kadyrov’s forces have gained notoriety for their brutal behavior in Ukraine. On February 14, the Chechen leader wrote a...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
The Hill

The Hill

824K+
Followers
92K+
Post
585M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy