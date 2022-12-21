ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

12 Days of Christmas: The Renewal Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the last day of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA non-profits. We’re shining a light on The Renewal Center. The organization is only growing from here, but so is the need for their services. “If you don’t develop relationships there’s nothing....
Morehouse General Hospital makes Christmas special for area families

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Morehouse General Hospital made dreams come true with its annual “Meaningful, Merry, and Bright” event. Staff raffled off coats, toys, bikes, and gift cards to families throughout the parish. The director of marketing at Morehouse General, Claudia Franklin, said she loves how it brings the community together.
Warming station opening for Monroe residents as frigid weather approaches

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is helping local community members stay warm by offering a warming station. The warming station is so that those who need to get out of the dangerously cold temperatures are able to do so. It will be located at Liller Marbles Community Center at 2950 Renwick St. in Monroe.
Ark-La-Miss experience power outages with incoming inclement weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss, multiple counties and parishes are experiencing power outages. The following parishes and counties are without power:. County/ParishNumber of Outages. Caldwell Parish29. Jackson Parish1. LaSalle Parish7. Lincoln Parish21. Morehouse Parish20. Ouachita Parish374. Richland Parish4. Tensas Parish2. Winn...
Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
Man dies in Monday house fire

Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
Like father, like son, 36 years later

I had the privilege of writing a story 36 years ago of an impressive buck taken by the late Tommy Simmons of Ruston. On November 13, 1986, Simmons was hunting in northern Lincoln Parish when a buster of a buck stepped out and he dropped the 12-point. I still recall the emotion Simmons shared with me as he told his story. Although this was before antler score and measurements were in vogue, his buck was likely in the 160-inch class.
3 arrested in West Carroll drug investigation

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - West Carroll deputies and Oak Grove police executed a search warrant at a residence near Boatman Crossing in the early morning of Dec. 13, 2022. During the search, deputies and officers found two ounces of meth, one ounce of “mojo” and six ounces of raw marijuana.
Louisiana man allegedly bit officers during arrest on drug charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby. While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the coffee table inside the living room. As […]
Two-vehicle crash kills Caldwell Parish woman, injures man

KELLY, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles on U.S. Hwy. 165 North of La. Hwy. 843 that killed Sherry M. Bates, 73, of Kelly. The crash happened on Dec. 22, 2022, and LSP responded around 2:50 p.m. LSP say the initial investigation...
Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
