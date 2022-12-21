Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: The Renewal Center
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the last day of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA non-profits. We’re shining a light on The Renewal Center. The organization is only growing from here, but so is the need for their services. “If you don’t develop relationships there’s nothing....
KNOE TV8
Morehouse General Hospital makes Christmas special for area families
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Morehouse General Hospital made dreams come true with its annual “Meaningful, Merry, and Bright” event. Staff raffled off coats, toys, bikes, and gift cards to families throughout the parish. The director of marketing at Morehouse General, Claudia Franklin, said she loves how it brings the community together.
Three die in house fires in Louisiana this week, how to keep family safe
The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office is pleading with people to be aware of fire hazards, as temperatures continue to plunge.
KNOE TV8
Warming station opening for Monroe residents as frigid weather approaches
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is helping local community members stay warm by offering a warming station. The warming station is so that those who need to get out of the dangerously cold temperatures are able to do so. It will be located at Liller Marbles Community Center at 2950 Renwick St. in Monroe.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
City of Monroe to open warming station for the community due to incoming low temperatures
The facility is unable to accommodate special medical needs. Those who use the facility must be ambulatory and self-sufficient.
brproud.com
Ark-La-Miss experience power outages with incoming inclement weather
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss, multiple counties and parishes are experiencing power outages. The following parishes and counties are without power:. County/ParishNumber of Outages. Caldwell Parish29. Jackson Parish1. LaSalle Parish7. Lincoln Parish21. Morehouse Parish20. Ouachita Parish374. Richland Parish4. Tensas Parish2. Winn...
Ruston nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances.
KNOE TV8
Deadly shooting in Morehouse Parish kills one victim
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Dantavius Fredjuan Madison, 18. Madison is described as a black male standing at five feet two inches tall and weighing 144 lbs. Madison has warrants issued for his arrest on these charges:. One count...
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Monroe residents in jail
Two men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to talk to parents in the drop-off line by pulling on car door handles at an elementary school.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man dies in Monday house fire
Ruston firefighters battling a blaze at 315 Vernon Street Monday night found the body of a man inside the home. The Ruston Fire Department responded to the house fire at the intersection of East Arizona Avenue and Vernon Street about 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported the fire by 911.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Parish man
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Andrea Moore. Moore is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and weighs 155 pounds. According to deputies, Moore was last seen on December 22, 2022, on Watertank Road. If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact authorities at […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Like father, like son, 36 years later
I had the privilege of writing a story 36 years ago of an impressive buck taken by the late Tommy Simmons of Ruston. On November 13, 1986, Simmons was hunting in northern Lincoln Parish when a buster of a buck stepped out and he dropped the 12-point. I still recall the emotion Simmons shared with me as he told his story. Although this was before antler score and measurements were in vogue, his buck was likely in the 160-inch class.
Man arrested after attempting to assault West Monroe resident; claimed to be Jesus Christ
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Martin Street and Evergreen Street in West Monroe, La. Deputies were advised by the caller that a White male was yelling about demons and attempting […]
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 165 in Louisiana on December 22 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old Louisiana resident and injured another driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
KNOE TV8
3 arrested in West Carroll drug investigation
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - West Carroll deputies and Oak Grove police executed a search warrant at a residence near Boatman Crossing in the early morning of Dec. 13, 2022. During the search, deputies and officers found two ounces of meth, one ounce of “mojo” and six ounces of raw marijuana.
Louisiana man allegedly bit officers during arrest on drug charges
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police responded to a medical call at a residence on South 5th Street on December 17, 2022. Once police arrived at the scene, they made contact with 30-year-old Aaron Jamal Scoby. While at the scene, officers noticed marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the coffee table inside the living room. As […]
KNOE TV8
Two-vehicle crash kills Caldwell Parish woman, injures man
KELLY, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles on U.S. Hwy. 165 North of La. Hwy. 843 that killed Sherry M. Bates, 73, of Kelly. The crash happened on Dec. 22, 2022, and LSP responded around 2:50 p.m. LSP say the initial investigation...
Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide
LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
