The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors.The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish cultural center Friday and wounded three others, and was then disarmed and subdued by one of the injured victims, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Sunday.He was detained at the scene and transferred Saturday to psychiatric care. His name hasn't been released. If he is released from psychiatric care, he faces potential charges of racially motivated murder,...

35 MINUTES AGO