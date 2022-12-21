Read full article on original website
Related
At least five dead in Spain after bus plunges off bridge into river
At least five people have died after a bus fell off a bridge into a surging river in north-western Spain late on Christmas Eve. Emergency teams are searching for at least one missing person, while two survivors – the driver of the bus and a female passenger – were rescued from the Lérez River in Galicia and taken to hospitals, authorities said on Sunday. Police said the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.
Prosecutors: Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants
The man suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris ahead of Christmas weekend told investigators that he had set out that morning aiming to kill migrants or foreigners and then himself, according to prosecutors.The 69-year-old man killed three people outside a Kurdish cultural center Friday and wounded three others, and was then disarmed and subdued by one of the injured victims, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Sunday.He was detained at the scene and transferred Saturday to psychiatric care. His name hasn't been released. If he is released from psychiatric care, he faces potential charges of racially motivated murder,...
King Charles hails UK public 'solidarity' in first Christmas message
King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared "a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others".
Comments / 0