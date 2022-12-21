ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady ARC awarded over $20k in grants

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4Kqo_0jq4B2Cx00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services has awarded over $20,000 in grant money to the Schenectady ARC. A spokesperson for the trust management company said the funds are meant to support guardianship and recreational opportunities for people with disabilities in Schenectady County.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain financial eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs,” the spokesperson said in a press release. So far in 2022, NYSARC has awarded $3,189,968 to The ARC New York chapters statewide.

This year, Schenectady ARC received $2,811 to provide guardianship services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate. Supported by Chapter staff and community volunteers, the Schenectady ARC’s Guardianship Program currently provides guardianship services to two people.

Troy dance company receives grant from NYSCA

The Schenectady organization also received $18,855 to support new recreational opportunities in 2022, for the more than 1,000 individuals it serves. Schenectady ARC has used the recreation grant funds to create a series of interactive programs via Zoom, enabling the people they support to stay connected, active, and engaged during the continued challenges of COVID.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Part Two: New York State's progress combatting period poverty

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- When a person or a family comes to St. Paul's Center, a homeless shelter in Rensselaer, they often have next to nothing. Tracy Pitcher, Executive Director for St. Paul's said being able to provide period products is significant for their members. “They’re surprised and relieved because especially...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany officials keeping Redburn allegations "separate" from development goals

Albany — Redburn Development's footprint continues to expand throughout the Capital Region, revitalizing several properties in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer counties and beyond. For the last few months, Redburn and Columbia Development have been hoping to take ownership of the Central Warehouse. In October, a federal judge ruled that Albany...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ballston Spa FD gets $168k for oxygen apparatus

The Federal Emergency Management Administration informed the Village of Ballston Spa Wednesday that the Ballston Spa Fire Department has been awarded an "Assistance to Firefighters Grant" after the department recently applied for $168,000 to purchase new SCBAs and more air bottles.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany JCC offering swim classes for children with autism

The Albany JCC will be offering a swim class for children with autism (ages three to 18), which will begin on Sunday, January 8, 2023, and run for the next three consecutive Sundays. There will be two classes, one from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and another from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Younger kids are encouraged to sign up for the 1-1:30 p.m. class, with children 12 and over for the 1:30-2 p.m. class.
ALBANY, NY
troyny.gov

Draft HOME-ARP Allocation Plan Public Review & Comment Period

HOME-ARP Public Comment Flyer (English) HOME-ARP Public Comment Flyer (Spanish) The Cities of Schenectady, Troy, and Town of Colonie have been allocated $3.8 million dollars through the HOME-American Rescue Plan (ARP). CARES of NY, Inc. is working with the Cities of Schenectady, Troy, and Town of Colonie to create an allocation plan to determine how best to spend these funds to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy