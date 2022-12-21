Read full article on original website
Fox 59
70-year-old woman dead in south side Indy apartment fire
Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured. Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.
WISH-TV
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office […]
WKRC
Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
WISH-TV
3 missing teens crash in Lafayette after police chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Three teens reported missing from Indianapolis crashed in Lafayette after a police chase, according to Indiana State Police. According to state police, three teens were reported missing from Indianapolis on Tuesday. Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, a state police trooper was patrolling I-65 near exit...
Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no injuries reported
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Greenwood Park Mall. The reports of shots fired came in just after 5 p.m. Multiple police sources confirmed there were no victims hit by the gunfire, and this was not an active shooter situation. Immediately following the...
cbs4indy.com
Tips lead Indy police to kidnapped Ohio infant
INDIANAPOLIS — “These are the moment we live for,” said IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson. Nodding in agreement was Sgt. Richard El. The two were among the first IMPD officers to reach a weathered black Honda in an Indianapolis parking lot, where inside in his car seat was 5-month-old Kason Thomas.
Fox 59
CR - FOX NEWS CUT-IN
Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021. Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more. The...
WLFI.com
Overnight police chase ends in crash, leads to three missing juveniles
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A police chase on I-65 ending in a rollover crash on State Road 25. According to Indiana State Police, around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning ISP attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle fled from police northbound on I-65 ISP said the vehicle ran off the road around the 175 mile marker and continued next to the interstate. the vehicle then ran off the embankment, landed on State Road 25, and hit another embankment, then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
wyso.org
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. The officer continued to pursue the...
Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Whiteland crash
WHITELAND, Ind. — A person was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Johnson County Wednesday. Investigators believe the person was standing on Whiteland Road, near Bob Glidden Boulevard, trying to stop traffic around 6 p.m. when they were hit twice by vehicles. Whiteland Fire Department Chief Eric Funkhouser said the person, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a westbound vehicle, which knocked them into the path of an eastbound vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
readthereporter.com
HELP FIND DONALD MILLER
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of an Avon man with ties to Hamilton County. Donald K. Miller, 56, Avon was reported missing last Thursday. Miller was last known to be driving a black Jeep Wrangler Rubicon similar to the one pictured. The car had a...
cbs4indy.com
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are down to just one lane with snow blowing into drifts.
