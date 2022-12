SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the Inland Northwest can expect continued cold weather through tomorrow and then a transition to mild and wet weather next week. For the Holiday weekend, snow will be followed by freezing rain and then rain with mainly mountain snow on Monday and Tuesday. The milder temperatures will bring with it some flood concerns for local creeks and urban areas, according to the agency’s Greg Koch.

