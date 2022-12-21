ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Tokarz signs first signal-caller as quarterbacks coach at Florida State

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
 4 days ago

The effort from Tokarz and the Seminoles paid off in the end.

For a long time, it looked like Florida State wouldn't have a quarterback in its 2023 class.

The Seminoles lost longtime pledge Chris Parson over the summer while the only other two signal-callers that the coaching staff offered, Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins, ended up committing elsewhere.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

FSU evaluated multiple other options while continuing to stay in contact with Glenn and Collins. There was never another prospect that seriously piqued the team's interest despite multiple quarterbacks throwing at the Seminole Showcase in July.

Despite the odds, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and the 'Noles didn't give up on one of their top targets. It paid off in November as Florida State flipped four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Ohio State.

Shortly after flipping his pledge to the Seminoles, Glenn attended the regular-season finale victory over Florida.

On Wednesday, he became the first signal-caller that Tokarz has brought into the fold at Florida State since being promoted last year.

A lot of the credit for securing Glenn has to go to the up and coming position coach. Tokarz is a high-energy individual who has a natural ability to connect with the players and recruits that he works with. Glenn feels very comfortable putting his future in Tokarz's hands.

“He’s a great guy,” Glenn said. “I’ve spent a good bit of time with him here and on the field. And every time I’m with him, I feel like I’m at home.”

The Tennessee native completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,414 yards with 18 touchdowns to three interceptions as a senior. He also rushed 45 times for 443 yards and seven more scores, per MaxPreps. Glenn will enroll early at Florida State, meaning he can participate in the Tour of Duty and spring practice.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 467 overall prospect, the No. 28 QB, and the No. 13 recruit in the state of Tennessee in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 15 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 15 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE .

READ MORE: Virginia DB transfer Fentrell Cypress II can see himself at Florida State following Official Visit

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

