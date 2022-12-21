ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

The Year’s Top DFW Healthcare Stories

There is never a shortage of healthcare news in North Texas. Between the massive growth the area has experienced, the continued impact of the pandemic, and healthcare fraud, there is no excuse not to have plenty of news to cover. As the year comes to a close, let’s look back at the top stories from 2022.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Parkland Health Was The Nation’s Busiest Emergency Department in 2021

Parkland Health led the nation in emergency room visits in 2021, according to research from prescription advocacy service NiceRX and Becker’s Hospital Review. In 2021, Dallas County’s public hospital reported 210,152 emergency room visits. According to self-reported numbers, North Texas had several hospitals on the list of top...
dmagazine.com

The City Wasn’t Spending Its Home Repair Funds, So Council Removed a Key Barrier

Patsy Ruth Jackson struggled to hold back tears when she learned she might finally receive the home repairs she needs to move back into her West Dallas house. The Dallas City Council voted last week to forgo the home insurance requirement for homeowners applying to the West Dallas Targeted Rehab Program, a city of Dallas neighborhood revitalization effort designed to provide financial assistance for home repairs. The city had rejected nearly half of program applicants, most of whom lacked home insurance and could not afford to pay for home repairs without help.
dmagazine.com

The Best Dishes We Ate in Dallas in 2022

As a dining editor and a dining critic, we tend to eat a lot of everything over the course of 12 months. And although we both only joined D Magazine this year, we both had our fair share of delicious, satisfying meals in Dallas. Here are the best dishes we had in 2022, courtesy of dining critic Brian Reinhart and online dining editor Nataly Keomoungkhoun.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Best Drinks We Had in Dallas in 2022

No meal is complete without a refreshing drink, and we had plenty this year. We tried a beer with history, a vermouth cocktail served in an IV bag, and a seasonal brew. These were the drinks we—dining critic Brian Reinhart and online dining editor Nataly Keomoungkhoun—savored the most.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Our Dining Critic’s Cat’s Favorite Dallas Takeout Meals of 2022

Elsie the cat is not allowed to eat people food. Elsie has never been allowed to eat people food. And, before you scroll through a gallery of Elsie’s never-ending brazen attempts to steal takeout from some of Dallas’ most beloved restaurants, you should know that she was not actually allowed to touch any of them. I kept one hand on the camera, one hand ready to gently nudge the cat away from the dining area.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy