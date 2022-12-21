ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-100 International Offensive Tackle inks with Florida State

One of the Seminoles' top commitments is officially in the fold.

The morning is about to ramp up for the Seminoles on the first day of the Early Signing Period as the majority of commitments and targets are expected to sign their respective Letters of Intent before the early afternoon.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons has been committed to Florida State since the summer. He's remained locked in with the Seminoles since and on Wednesday morning, the program officially announced his addition.

Simmons originally chose the Seminoles over Florida, Tennessee, and USC. One reason that he's stayed so steadfast with his pledge is due to the coaching staff and how genuine they've been with Simmons and his family.

"Just like how they've kept it so consistent with me since they offered me back in Sweden to now," Simmons said. "Nothing has really changed. I never had a doubt that it might be fake, it's always been real with Florida State and that's what I appreciate them for."

The native of Sweden is expected to play at one of the offensive tackle spots in Tallahassee. He'll enroll in January to get an early start to his college career while learning from offensive line coach/offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins.

There's a lot to like about the skillset Simmons is bringing to Tallahassee and he has the potential to be the left tackle of the future for the program. He still needs some refinement and there aren't many coaches that will push him to be his absolute best like coach Atkins.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 62 overall prospect, the No. 9 OT, and the No. 14 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 15 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 15 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day.

READ MORE: Virginia DB transfer Fentrell Cypress II can see himself at Florida State following Official Visit

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

