ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, PA

Art quilts featured in Gallery 255

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ao1Jp_0jq4AC3b00

Lewisburg, Pa. — “Contemporary art quilting is like painting with fabric,” says Sharon Koppel, the featured artist in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of January.

Koppel learned to sew from her mother, Jane Gibson, and her maternal grandmother. Her grandmother operated as a cottage industry seamstress in Ohio from the 1940s through the 1960s. Koppel recalls seeing beautiful gowns and even majorette outfits hanging at her grandmother’s for fittings when she would visit as a child.

When her mother retired, she took up quilting and was just beginning to explore more abstract and contemporary designs before she died in 2006.

“I like to think I am picking up where my mom left off,” says Koppel

Self-taught though a seamstress most of her life, Koppel knew at the beginning that her heart and creativity lay in the contemporary and modern quilting world. Koppel explains that she likes to think outside of the box and outside of the block.

“I have great admiration for traditional quilters who create stunning quilts but my passion is art quilts most of which are much more abstract than realistic, says Koppel.

Since opening an Etsy shop in 2012, Koppel has sold over 500 one-of-a-kind quilts nationally and internationally. Koppel’s quilts are unique for their bold colors, curved piecing, and abstract design.

“Often a quilt takes shape on my design wall as pieces are sewn together and the creative process unfold” she said. “My journey as an art quilter has been more fun than I ever could have imagined.”

To view Koppel’s online shop visit here . Artists and organization are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. Information about exhibiting can be found on the library’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

South Williamsport Christmas program brings smiles, presents

South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Police Department Christmas program wrapped up its second year of Christmas miracles on Dec. 24. The program was started by Marlin Angelo, Mayor of South Williamsport, and owner of Gator’s Auto Sales in Williamsport. Angelo started the program over 20 years ago while a police officer in Jersey Shore, Pa. Once elected mayor of South Williamsport, Angelo brought the program idea with him. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Community Christmas meal available today

Williamsport, Pa. — The American Rescue Workers are serving up a free Christmas dinner for the community today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal is available for take-out, and participants can drive-through or walk up to pick up the meal at ARW donation dock at 643 Elmira Street. Individuals are free to take as many meals as they need to feed their family and loved ones. The American Rescue Workers organization plans to feed about 300 people today, thanks to donations from community members and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. Volunteers also help make the meal possible, with its small, but dedicated group of volunteers working throughout the week to help prep and serve the food.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units

Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

YWCA Northcentral PA distributes 500 winter coats to area children

With outside temperatures getting colder, many people will be reaching in their closets for a warm, winter coat. However, some families with children in the area can't afford to do this. Fortunately, the YWCA Northcentral PA in Williamsport held an event on Wednesday to help area kids. Called the "Share The Warmth Coat Giveaway," the YWCA handed out 500 winter coats to kids sized 2T to Youth XXL. There were also several boxes of adult sizes at the event which were distributed quickly. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Courthouse employees step up to help underprivileged children for holidays

Williamsport, Pa. — Thanks to the efforts of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office and several other departments within the Lycoming County Courthouse, 43 children will be treated to an extra special holiday season. Members of the courthouse staff and various judges' offices, along with the offices of Magistrate Judges Christian Frey and Denise Dieter, came together with the help of Melissa Bell and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA to sponsor the children. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships also provided a large monetary donation...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Santa's reindeer cleared for flight on Christmas Eve

Hershey, Pa. — Santa's reindeer are prepping for Christmas and just earned a seal of approval for takeoff. On December 21, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pa. State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill assessed the condition of Santa Claus's reindeer. The deer were granted a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and a Permit to Ship in Pennsylvania. “Not everyone knows what takes place behind the scenes to allow Santa and his nine...
HERSHEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Habitat for Humanity to build 10 new homes

Williamsport, Pa. — A local Habitat for Humanity group was awarded a quarter of a million dollars to build affordable housing for residents. The Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity (GLHFH) announced recently that they have received a $250,000 grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). The grant was awarded to help support the construction of 10 homes that will increase affordable...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Fuel company selling 'Hats for Heat'

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — As temperatures continue to dip below freezing, folks in northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be cranking up the heat in their homes. However, not everyone can afford to. "The price is so high right now it is just an added bill people can't pay," said...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cleveland Brothers overseeing students’ service of generators

Williamsport, Pa. — Penn College students can get hands-on training to work with the school's electrical generators, through an agreement with the company that supplies the equipment. The agreement with Cleveland Brothers Equipment pairs a qualified technician with students in the electrical power generation curriculum for preventative maintenance of the institution’s electrical generators. Under the collaboration, Penn College students in Power Generation Theory and Operation and Power Generation Systems classes...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts home in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve. "When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after central Pennsylvania fire

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has died after a fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday morning. Officials said the fire occurred just before noon on Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township. According to the Northumberland County Coroner, 68-year-old Joseph Terpolilli has been identified as the deceased. The coroner announced Terpolili died due to […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville home gutted by flames

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning. The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street. It took crews about two hours to knock it down. The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and...
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teach your teen to drive safely in snow and ice

This article originally published Dec. 16, 2020 In snowy conditions, the message is consistent: Stay off the roads; stay home if you can. But when you have a new driver--a freshly minted teen driver--now is a good time to teach lifelong winter driving skills. Yes, if you can stay home, you should, but people can't...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Camp Susque offering warmth to people experiencing difficulty from the cold

Trout Run, Pa. — With brutally cold temperatures comes power outages, frozen pipes, and dangerous conditions for those without heat. Camp Susque, located at 47 Susque Camp Rd, Trout Run, is offering hot showers, electricity, and places to fill jugs with water. They've even offered overnight accommodations. Get directions to Camp Susque here. According to Peter Swift, director of Camp Susque, he's concerned for families whose pipes have frozen in this deep freeze. "No reason for our lodges to be empty if there’s a need in the community," he told NorthcentralPa.com. Call ahead to ensure adequate space and staff availability at 570-998-2151.
TROUT RUN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Property owner charged with stalking tenants

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy