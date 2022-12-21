Art quilts featured in Gallery 255

Lewisburg, Pa. — “Contemporary art quilting is like painting with fabric,” says Sharon Koppel, the featured artist in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of January.

Koppel learned to sew from her mother, Jane Gibson, and her maternal grandmother. Her grandmother operated as a cottage industry seamstress in Ohio from the 1940s through the 1960s. Koppel recalls seeing beautiful gowns and even majorette outfits hanging at her grandmother’s for fittings when she would visit as a child.

When her mother retired, she took up quilting and was just beginning to explore more abstract and contemporary designs before she died in 2006.

“I like to think I am picking up where my mom left off,” says Koppel

Self-taught though a seamstress most of her life, Koppel knew at the beginning that her heart and creativity lay in the contemporary and modern quilting world. Koppel explains that she likes to think outside of the box and outside of the block.

“I have great admiration for traditional quilters who create stunning quilts but my passion is art quilts most of which are much more abstract than realistic, says Koppel.

Since opening an Etsy shop in 2012, Koppel has sold over 500 one-of-a-kind quilts nationally and internationally. Koppel’s quilts are unique for their bold colors, curved piecing, and abstract design.

“Often a quilt takes shape on my design wall as pieces are sewn together and the creative process unfold” she said. “My journey as an art quilter has been more fun than I ever could have imagined.”

To view Koppel’s online shop visit here . Artists and organization are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. Information about exhibiting can be found on the library’s website .