ComicBook
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
ComicBook
The White Lotus Season 3 Rumor Predicts Major Character Return - With a Twist
The White Lotus Season 3 may give fans more than some fresh new drama to enjoy: they may get some larger connections between Seasons 1 and 2 being formed in some fun ways!. A new rumor about The White Lotus Season 3 claims that fan-favorite actress Connie Britton could be back for Season 3 as her Season 1 character, Nicole Mossbacher, who came to The White Lotus with her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and son Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Nicole and Mark had longstanding marital tensions to that came to a head on their vacation, but they ultimately worked them out. However, the theory for White Lotus Season 3 that's gaining a lot of popularity is that the third season will see Nicole taking a spiritial journey to the East – with an important companion in tow.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100: The Series Finale Explained
After six years on the air, the reign of Mob Psycho 100 has closed. This week saw the anime close shop as Studio Bones ended season three. The show's most recent episode brought the shonen to its end, and of course, fans from across the globe are mourning the loss. But for others? Well, they are just curious to know what all goes down in the finale.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on "DC Drama" Amid James Gunn's Recasting & Changes
There's been no shortage of speculation about the future of the DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran teasing elements of their new plans as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The duo's new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters is already including a major recast, with plans to reboot Superman with a new, younger actor going forward, begging the question of what other existing characters could get recast in the process. Shazam! star Zachary Levi is the latest to weigh in on that speculation, assuring fans that although he's unsure exactly what the future holds, he has faith in Gunn and Safran's overall plans. This comes after Levi had previously responded to tweets from fans suggesting that he was being recast, with the actor responding "Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet... We all Gucci."
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Jared Padalecki Misses 1 Specific Treat on Set
Jared Padalecki shares his memories of the early days on 'Gilmore Girls,' and one thing that stands out are the treats he used to eat on the set.
Kate Middleton Reveals Son George’s Christmas Work of Art—and It’s Pretty Great
The official Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton just unveiled a brand-new post featuring a piece of holiday art created by none other than Prince George. Oh, and it’s pretty darn good.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Recruits Nickelback to Sing Fan-Favorite Spirited Song
The holidays are officially upon us, and there's absolutely no shortage of festive movies and television shows to get fans into the spirit. One of the most recent entries into that field is Spirited, a musical comedy that debuted on Apple TV+ earlier this fall, and provides an updated take on the mythos of A Christmas Carol. Along the way, Spirited offers quite a few original songs — and it looks like one is getting remixed in a major way. Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the film, recently debuted a new official version of the song "Unredeemable." The caveat is that it is performed by one of the most polarizing — and in the eyes of some, maybe "unredeemable" bands in recent years — Nickelback.
ComicBook
John Wick 4: New Look at Keanu Reeves Revealed
Lionsgate is getting ready to release the fourth John Wick film and fans are super excited to see what happens to the fan favorite character next. John Wick: Chapter 4 has already dropped a new trailer that showed off so many new things including the first look at IT star Bill Skarsgard's introduction to the franchise. Not much is known about the sequel other than what we've seen in the trailer, but it's sure to be a wild ride. Entertainment Weekly released a new look at John Wick 4 today, and it shows Keanu Reeves getting into a scuffle with an antagonist in the film. You can check it out below!
ComicBook
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Talks Becoming John Dutton Sr., The Mirror Image of ‘1883’s James Dutton (Outsider Exclusive)
At times you’ll swear you’re hearing Tim McGraw returning as James Dutton for 1923. Close your eyes and you’ll more... The post ‘1923’s James Badge Dale Talks Becoming John Dutton Sr., The Mirror Image of ‘1883’s James Dutton (Outsider Exclusive) appeared first on Outsider.
ComicBook
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
ComicBook
Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Has an Idea for a Legend of Zelda Movie
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has an idea for a movie adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. Video game adaptations are the hot thing right now. They've always been a thing as the medium became more and more popular, resulting in brands and Hollywood wanting to cash in on the momentum of the video game industry. However, very few of them actually turned out well. In recent memory, however, Hollywood has started to figure out how to adapt these beloved franchises in a way that is both faithful to the source material, but also appeal to those who may not be gamers. On the horizon, there are some great-looking adaptations of games like The Last of Us and even Nintendo's Mario franchise.
ComicBook
Back to the Future Addresses Reports of Animated Series Reboot
The Back to the Future franchise is an iconic brand that has failed to earn a major revival like other properties from the '80s, but don't get your hopes up about the concept making a return anytime soon, especially with the franchise's Twitter account debunking that an animated reboot was on the way. It's hard to imagine Back to the Future ever making a comeback without franchise staples Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, though an animated series would understandably make it much easier for them to take part in as opposed to a full-blown live-action adventure.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Sentry for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio has already released some amazing first looks at both projects, but it seems as if fans might be more excited for another Phase Five offering. Marvel will release a live-action adaptation of their classic Thunderbolts team, but it will feature a very different lineup than the comics. Just yesterday it was rumored that Sentry would be getting his own project, and the character has been rumored to appear in Thunderbolts for quite sometime. Now, one artist is imagining Ryan Gosling as the character who could possibly take on the Thunderbolts in the MCU.
ComicBook
Naver Webtoon Shares Its Top Titles of 2022
These days, manga has all but overtaken book charts stateside. The industry has made record sales in the past few years, and while its stock in stores sells out regularly, digital manga is now easier than ever to find. This growth has also propelled Line Webtoon to new heights. And now, the company has announced which of its titles are 2022 award winners!
ComicBook
Marvel's Best Catchphrase Is Now a Comic
Over decades upon decades of issues, the world of Marvel Comics has introduced some pretty memorable characters — as well as memorable lines of dialogue from them. One of the most beloved among them might be "It's Clobberin' Time", the catchphrase frequently utilized by Ben Grimm / The Thing. Early next year, that catchphrase will be canonized in a whole new way with Clobberin' Time, a new miniseries starring Ben. Written and illustrated by Steve Skroce, the series will partner him up with various other characters from Marvel's canon, similarly to his role in the previous Marvel Two-in-One series.
