Pitt Holds on to Heavily-Recruited DBs Shadarian Harrison, Jordan Bass

The Pitt Panthers were able to sign two good defensive backs despite late pushes from other schools.

PITTSBURGH -- Late pushes from other Power 5 schools threatened to pull these two key defensive back commits away from the Pitt Panthers, but the coaching staff was able to lock them down over the last few weeks and keep both Jordan Bass and Shadarian Harrison in the 2023 recruiting class. Bass and Harrison made their decisions official by singing this week.

Harrison, a three-star prospect from Lakeland, Florida, was being pursued hard by Miami, Oregon and Florida State in the closing weeks of his recruitment, but a late visit from Pat Narduzzi was enough to keep Harrison a Panther. He is considered a top-100 player in that talent-rich state and will keep Pitt's connection to the Sunshine State open.

He wasn't the only highly-recruited defensive back that the Panthers had to fight to hang on to. Jordan Bass, an underrated three-star player from Hampton, Virginia, had been at the top of Pitt's board ever since they extended an offer last March.

He was never a lock but visits in May and June did enough to earn a verbal from Bass - who had an all-ACC top five with Pitt alongside Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia and Boston College. The Hokies and Tar Heels worked hard to flip him but were unsuccessful.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Bolsters Trenches by Signing Trio of Three-Star OL Prospects

Pitt Inks Florida DL Maverick Gracio, Antonio Camon

Pitt Receives Four Letters of Intent Early on Signing Day

2023 WR Zion Fowler Recommits to Pitt

Pitt Needs Young edge Rushers to Step Up Following Opt-Outs

Pitt's Whole Recruiting Class Will Sign During Early Period