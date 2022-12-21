ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greyhound's 'Home Free' program helping those in need return home for the holidays

 6 days ago

Greyhound providing rides to those in need this holiday 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Greyhound is helping runaways and other victims in need make it home for the holidays.

The bus company says it's giving runaway, homeless, and exploited people between 12 and 21 years old a free ride.

It's part of their "Home Free" program - which has been around now for 35 years.

Drivers will take the young people either home or to a safe place.

Since starting the program, greyhound says it's helped more than 18,000 families since 1995.

They've already given out more than 200 free tickets this year worth nearly $48,000.

CBS Chicago

Chicago Bears share their favorite Christmas memories

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears had the day off for Christmas, but ahead of the holiday, they shared some of their favorite Christmas memories.Cornerback Jaylon Johnson recalled growing up with a gas fireplace, and wondering how Santa Claus would get down the chimney."In my head, I was watching the shows, and it was like, 'Yeah, he comes through the chimney,' and all that. I was looking, and I'm like, 'My chimney don't look like that. How he going to come through the glass?'" Johnson said.Johnson said he was the type of kid to stay up all night searching for...
CHICAGO, IL
