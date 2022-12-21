ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The festive table is set. Is now a good time to mention I’m vegan?

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjTml_0jq49we300
Fellow vegan Kate Luke recommends coming at the dietary choice from the perspective of educating others.

The festive table is set. Family has gathered. In the kitchen, the finishing touches are being placed on the traditional feast that marks the occasion of Christmas. A beaming cook carries out the signature turkey, the centrepiece of the meal. Is now a good time to mention that I’ve recently committed to veganism?

The clock is ticking, and I still haven’t given firm direction to my wonderful in-laws about my new dietary requirements. I’ve been vegetarian the entire time I’ve known them, and they always go out of their way to accommodate me. But it was easier when I could tuck into the cauliflower cheese, enjoy the buttery potatoes, and fill up with pavlova afterwards.

As much as I am enjoying my 95% vegan lifestyle (my mother also struggles, so I concede to her Indian inability to eschew ghee when she cooks for me), I don’t want to cause any stress for the chef. And equally don’t want to have to explain or justify my choices.

After chewing over this conundrum for weeks, and remaining indecisive, I decided it was time to call the experts.

The fellow vegan

Most vegans I know do somewhat match the stereotype of being militant in their views. I’m an outlier in making concessions to benefit my family or friends (though I’ll admit it’s not a huge sacrifice to eat Mum’s ghee-soaked curries).

So I was a little nervous asking Kate Luke, co-founder of Little Oak Sanctuary, a farm animal sanctuary and vegan advocacy organisation, whether Christmas is a good time to talk about veganism.

Luke didn’t pull any punches about the plight of animals on the Christmas table.

“Traditionally, pigs and turkeys are highlighted on the Christmas menu, and both of those animals are really very badly treated in modern farming. There’s a lot of hidden cruelty people might not know about. We use Christmas as an advocacy opportunity, by showing people the issues and promoting alternative vegan options.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9poK_0jq49we300
Christmas can be a chance to bring alternatives to the table – such as coconut milk eggnog. Photograph: Weedezign/Getty Images/iStockphoto

It doesn’t all have to be an argument either, Luke points out. “When we become vegan, we’ve had time to process it,” she says – our families, meanwhile, only hear about the decision, not how we got there so “there’s no time for them to adjust”.

She recommends sticking to my commitment to veganism, but coming at it from the perspective of educating others and avoiding any arguments at the table.

It’s good idea to avoid using language that places blame: “you’re eating an animal that suffered.” Instead, I’ll be focusing on the positives: “did you know that you can make vegan eggnog using coconut milk? This way I can support layer-hen welfare, and still enjoy my favourite festive drink!”

Top it off by presenting the jug of vegan eggnog you’ve made for the occasion, and you’re guaranteed a good time.

The ethicist

Veganism for animal welfare reasons is an ethical standpoint, so it makes sense to call Dr Tim Dean, from Ethi-Call, a free ethics helpline that provides guidance to people facing this sort of conundrum.

While I was focused on whether eating vegetarian for Christmas makes me a bad vegan (objectively, I think the answer is probably yes), Dean pointed out that there are ethical obligations on all sides of the table.

“Another ethical dimension about this is what responsibilities do your extended family have in terms of acknowledging your ethical stance and your ethical views?”

I hadn’t even considered that side of the issue. Dean explained how using the philosophical framework of deontology could be useful. Deontology focuses ethics around a series of rules that provide an overarching guide for our decision-making. Immanuel Kant, an early philosopher who adopted this approach, had an absolutist attitude, but Dean says there’s a middle ground.

“In your situation, you might say, ‘I have a duty to never engage in an activity that will be harmful towards animals, and that should override other concerns.’ That doesn’t mean you ignore those other concerns, but you might try to then minimise the negative impacts. You might contribute to the preparations, bring your own meal, or similar. So that’s the way you might balance two different kinds of ethical considerations.”

The cook

Ethics and animal welfare to one side, the chief thing I’m trying to avoid is making anyone feel awkward or stressed. Since I’m not hosting, I needed an entertainer’s perspective.

I called Julia Busuttil Nishimura, hosting extraordinaire, to ask what she would want her guests to do. Turns out, it’s more excruciating to find out a guest ate something they didn’t want to than it is to cater for a vegan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GD37C_0jq49we300
Meera Sodha’s vegan caramelised onion saffron and potato pie . Photograph: Louise Hagger/The Guardian. Food styling: Valerie Berry. Prop styling: Jennifer Kay. Food assistant: Hanna Miller.

“Christmas is more about getting together than it is about the food. As a host, there is nothing that I want to do that is gonna make someone feel uncomfortable and like they don’t feel welcome.”

The key is telling the host well in advance so they can prepare for everyone’s needs. Busuttil Nishimura says that, with a bit of time to plan ahead, having vegan options available at the Christmas table really isn’t that hard. “It’s all about having a bit of empathy … and being flexible as well in maybe bringing some dishes with you.”

The verdict

It’s pretty clear – I should tell my family ASAP, and also come equipped with some vegan dishes to contribute, especially as I’ve dropped on giving notice.

Even with all that preparation, Dean had a final word of warning for me: my dietary habits could still cause conflict. That’s because they raise ethical questions for others.

“The unsettling dimension of veganism for those who are not is that a vegan is visibly eating a different meal in front of you, expressing a different ethical view, that not only is a point of difference, but it is in contrast and contradiction to those who are not vegan.”

”That makes non-vegans reflect upon their own ethical views and wonder whether they are somehow ethically wrong. And that can trigger things like a defensiveness.”

I may need to prepare for some robust conversations over the Tofu-rkey, it seems. But hopefully a peace offering of aquafaba pavlova will help keep things sweet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

What time should Christmas dinner be served? We ask an expert

There’s a lot to think about during the festive season, but can Christopher Winn, author of The Book of Christmas: The Hidden Stories Behind Our Festive Traditions, help us figure out at least one conundrum: what time should people sit down to eat?. If I had to guess, I’d...
The Guardian

I curled up with my sister and we opened our stockings together one last time – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

We didn’t know until the very last minute whether my sister would be let out of hospital for Christmas. It was 1991 and we were camping in a house in London that a friend had lent my parents, waiting to find out. Home, in theory, was Rome for my parents, Edinburgh for me – but in practice, a year and a bit into my sister’s leukaemia, home was wherever Ninka was being treated. There had been a brief, sunny period in the summer where she had been in remission. When the cancer came back, Mum just put her into the car and drove her from Italy to the Royal Free Hospital in London.
The Guardian

Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety

The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: my wife clicks on a button that ruins five people’s Christmas

We’re escaping the festive season by going to Morocco. Or at least, we were …. It was my wife’s idea: to escape Christmas by going someplace they don’t have it. She found cheap flights and whipped up sufficient enthusiasm among our three sons to persuade them to pay for their flights. We’d all spend Christmas together, in Morocco.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Zelenskiy in Washington: a pivotal moment

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s highly choreographed visit to Washington was a significant international moment. Not long ago, Mr Zelenskiy had been adamant that his place was always on the frontline with his people. This week, however, he made a lightning trip in person, via Poland, to Washington itself, meeting President Joe Biden at the White House and delivering a primetime address to the US Congress before heading back into his suffering country less than 24 hours later.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Thom Bell: the musical maverick who shaped Philly soul

Thom Bell, along with Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, was part of the holy trinity of Philly soul – the lustrous, aspirational sound that bossed the US R&B charts between the peaks of Motown in the 60s and disco in the late 70s. Bell was a supremely confident, classically trained songwriter and arranger who introduced the celeste, the french horn and the harpsichord to soul music. The results were classicssuch as Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) for the Delfonics, Back Stabbers for the O’Jays and You Make Me Feel Brand New by the Stylistics.
The Guardian

He gave me a battered copy of a book I already owned, and I felt I’d come home – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

I have an embarrassing secret. I love getting presents. I know it is supposed to be more blessed to give than to receive. I know that 50% of all Christmas gifts are grudging Secret Santa purchases, and 100% of those are always the third item in a Boots 3-for-2 special – a Soap & Glory shower puff. And I know I’m too old and too ugly for stockings and surprises. First, I’m at a truly privileged point in my life where I already have everything I already need. Second, my top gift from Christmas 2021 was a high-sided sauté pan. I’m not going to wake up on 25 December and find a shiny bicycle under the tree.
The Guardian

Men admit break-in at Hampshire zoo in which giraffes and tigers suffered

Two men have admitted breaking into a zoo and damaging the penguin and giraffe enclosures during an incident in which a bottle was allegedly thrown at a giraffe’s head. Nathan Daniels, 21, admitted damaging the penguin enclosure at Marwell zoo, near Southampton, while Bradley Green, 24, admitted damaging an enclosure containing giraffes.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 304 of the invasion

Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia’s defence industry chiefs ensure its army gets all the weapons, equipment and military hardware it needs “in the shortest possible timeframes” to fight in Ukraine. The Russian president also called for their proposals on “addressing the problems that are inevitable” and how to “make sure there are fewer of them”. Putin’s comments in the city of Tula, a centre for Russian arms manufacturing, came just days after he pledged to give his army anything it asked for in a meeting with Russia’s top military officials.
The Guardian

I’ve never lost sight of the true meaning of Christmas: my birthday

Every now and then, as I hand over my driver’s licence to check into a motel, register for a PCR test or call my bank to confirm that yes, the activity flagged as fraud was in fact my own embarrassing purchase, I disclose personal information that elicits a familiar tone of sympathy and amusement from perfect strangers.
The Guardian

Edward Enninful: ‘In African families, you can be one of three things: a doctor, a lawyer or a failure’

Born in Ghana, Enninful, 50, came to the UK as a refugee. After a stint as a model, he became fashion director of i-D at just 18, and went on to work for W magazine and US Vogue. In 2016, he was awarded an OBE for services to diversity in the fashion industry, and the following year he became editor-in-chief of British Vogue. In 2020, he was also made European editorial director of Vogue. This year, he published the memoir, A Visible Man. He lives in London with his husband.
The Guardian

At least five dead in Spain after bus plunges off bridge into river

At least five people have died after a bus fell off a bridge into a surging river in north-western Spain late on Christmas Eve. Emergency teams are searching for at least one missing person, while two survivors – the driver of the bus and a female passenger – were rescued from the Lérez River in Galicia and taken to hospitals, authorities said on Sunday. Police said the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.
The Guardian

Can you beat this fiendish Christmas quiz?

The names of 16 films from Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Films of the 1990s are concealed in this poem. They may be written forwards or backwards, separated by spaces, punctuation or line breaks (for instance, “No, it celebrates … ” would conceal “Election”).’. My...
The Guardian

How Simon Callow met Sebastian Fox: ‘I thought, gosh, he’s very attractive from behind’

Had their mutual friend been successful at previously setting up Sebastian Fox, he might never have introduced him – twice – to the actor Simon Callow. In early 2012, Sebastian was at a Prokofiev concert performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, at which Simon was the narrator. He had been invited by their friend Tim Walker, then the chief executive of the orchestra, who took him backstage afterwards to meet Simon. “It was very rushed,” remembers Simon. “It was really about one and a half minutes.”
The Guardian

Nobel-nominated vaccine expert warns of Covid complacency: ‘We’re still losing too many lives’

Joe Biden was wrong to declare the coronavirus pandemic over in the US, one of the country’s leading experts on the virus has told the Guardian. Dr Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said that the US president’s statement in September, that “the pandemic is over”, was mistaken and a poor message to send to the American public.
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy