What Happened To Brian Klecha? Disney Employee Last Seen In Polk County, Florida, 2017

Brian Edward Klecha was last seen in Auburndale, Florida, in December 2017

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, continue to investigate the 2017 disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha of Polk County, and need your help.

Brian Klecha was 35 years old at the time he went missing, according to investigators.

Klecha was last seen making a banking transaction on December 27, 2017, at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale, according to FDLE.

He has ties to Orange, Polk, and Hillsborough counties and was an employee of the Disney Corporation.

Agents believe Mr. Klecha did not leave or go missing on his own and believe he may have been the victim of domestic or drug abuse.

On February 11, 2018, his vehicle was found abandoned on State Road 618 in Tampa at the Morgan Street exit. Investigators believe the Jeep had been involved in a car accident a few days earlier.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Klecha’s disappearance due to its multi-jurisdictional nature.

If you have information about the whereabouts or disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha, please call Special Agent Mark Seckley at (813) 557-5287 or (813) 878-7334.

