ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Scotland’s move to simplify gender change stirs strong views

By JILL LAWLESS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oslUM_0jq49tzs00
1 of 2

LONDON (AP) — A plan by Scotland’s government to make it easier for people to change gender for legal purposes has sparked acrimonious debate, with lawmakers arguing inside the Edinburgh parliament and rival groups of protesters demonstrating outside.

A bill introduced by the Scottish National Party-led government would allow people to transition by self-declaration, removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The government says it a simple step that will improve the lives of transgender people by allowing them to get official documents that correspond with their gender identity.

Opponents, including “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, claim the simplified procedure risks allowing predatory men to gain access to spaces intended for women, such as shelters for domestic abuse survivors.

The Scottish parliament is set to resume debating the bill Wednesday after a session the previous day lasted until midnight. A final vote is scheduled, though multiple amendments mean it may be delayed.

Tuesday’s debate descended into acrimony, with spectators shouting “Shame on you” after lawmakers defeated an amendment that aimed to prevent convicted sex offenders from obtaining a gender recognition certificate.

Legislators also defeated an amendment that would have set the minimum age for gender transition at 18 rather than 16.

Supporters of transgender rights demonstrated outside the parliament building in Edinburgh to urge lawmakers to support the bill. One of them, Beth Douglas, said the bill under debate would allow people to have birth certificates — and eventually their death certificates — that match their gender identity.

“There will be a day for everyone when we are issued a death certificate,” said Douglas, who runs an LGBT+ group. “When that happens for me, I want that death certificate to be in the right gender. I would like to rest in peace and die in dignity.”

At a separate demonstration by opponents, Rowling’s husband read out a message from the author, in which she branded the bill “the single biggest rollback of women’s rights in our lifetimes.”

The bill is likely to pass, though it is opposed by the opposition Conservatives and by some in the governing SNP.

Joanna Cherry, an SNP lawmaker in the U.K. Parliament, said the law “gives any man the right to self-identify as a woman after three months of living as a woman … with minimal safeguards.”

The law will set Scotland apart from the rest of the United Kingdom, where a gender dysphoria diagnosis is needed before individuals can have the gender designation on their identity documents changed.

Under the Scottish legislation, trans people would be allowed to have the markers revised if they have spent three months living with a different expressed gender, six months for people ages 16 and 17. The current period is two years.

Opponents say the legal change could endanger women and girls, who currently are guaranteed access to single-sex spaces such as changing rooms and shelters.

Reem Alsalem, the United Nations’ special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, has said the changes could allow men to take advantage of loopholes “to get into women’s spaces and have access to women.”

The Scottish government says trans people can still be excluded from single-sex spaces under existing legislation.

“Trans rights are not in competition with women’s rights,” said Social Justice Secretary Shona Robinson.

Spain’s parliament on Wednesday held another debate on a similar bill that has sparked a fierce debate inside the ruling left-wing coalition, where many feminists are against self-determination. If passed into law, people as young as 16 could change their gender freely and those as young as 12 could do so with a judge’s authorization

___

Associated Press writer Joseph Wilson in Barcelona contributed to this story.

Comments / 28

Opie73
3d ago

I can't wait for this trans gender fad to be over with. it's really getting old. I'm starting to actually believe that there are people who really believe they are something they are not. The world is in a sad state.

Reply(3)
19
James Sullivan
3d ago

I love how 99 percent of the people, are expected to bow down to the 1 percent of the people

Reply(6)
16
victor newman
3d ago

I blame this all on America because Joe Blow started this because actually America at one time was looked at as a role model America used to be respected but now they laugh at us it's sad so sad

Reply
4
Related
Reuters

Spanish lawmakers approve transgender rights bill

MADRID, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spanish lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill allowing transgeder people aged 14 and over to change their legal gender without the need for psychological or other medical evaluation though 14- to 16-year olds would still need parental or guardians' agreement.
BBC

Scotland first in UK to pass gender reforms

If you are just joining us, Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender. After more than two days of debate, the Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote.
BBC

Spain approves divisive transgender bill

Spain has passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone aged 16 or over to change gender on their ID card. It was approved by 188 votes for and 150 against, and now moves to the Senate for final approval. The change has been pursued by the left-wing Podemos party, part...
The Independent

‘Shame on you’: Protesters rage as MSPs vote down gender reform amendment

Spectators have been removed from the Scottish Parliament chamber after cries of “shame on you” rang out as MSPs voted down an amendment to controversial gender reforms.In a marathon session at Holyrood, MSPs were debating changes to the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.One amendment, tabled by Tory MSP Russell Findlay, would place barriers in the way of convicted sex offenders being able to apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC).The amendment was defeated by 59 votes to 64 with two abstentions.Shame on all of youProtestersWhen the vote was read out in the chamber by Deputy Presiding Officer Anabelle Ewing, shouting...
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
New York Post

Pope Francis issues dire warning for humanity, sees ‘greater omens, destruction’ in the world

Pope Francis painted a grim picture of the future during Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, warning he sees “greater omens of greater destruction and desolation” in the world. The 85-year-old pontiff shared his dark vision for humanity during a Mass ahead of Monday’s holiday celebrating the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron of Mexico. Francis said the holiday, which commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young man in 1531 in Mexico City, came at a “complicated and difficult time for the inhabitants of the New World.” He related it to present day, noting we...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police

Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
The Independent

‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back

On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy