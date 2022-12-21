ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All City Classic: Philly vs Everybody Standouts (Dec. 23)

PHILADELPHIA — Philly USA Basketball hosted the All CIty Classic: Philly vs. Everybody on Friday night at Father Judge High School. Archbishop Ryan took down King’s Fork (V.A.), 50-45, and Father Judge rolled Wings Academy (N.Y.), 80-51, during the game action. Here are the standouts from the event:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

York-Adams League Basketball Season Schedules

York, Pa. (WHTM) — Below is a complete list of York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys and girls basketball season schedules, in alphabetical order. Bermudian Springs Biglerville Central York Dallastown Delone Catholic Dover Eastern York Fairfield Hanover Kennard-Dale Littlestown New Oxford Northeastern Red Lion South Western Spring Grove Susquehannock West York York High York Catholic York […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Meet PennLive’s All-Star High School Football Team - Offense

Stone Saunders lit it up for Bishop McDevitt on the road to the state championship, and Alex Erby did the same for Steel-High. The two young quarterbacks — Saunders is a sophomore and Erby a junior — were the featured story for PennLive’s season preview, and they delivered performances — they combined to account for 100 touchdowns — that will last a lifetime.
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Body found in Harrisburg park: reports

Harrisburg police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at the Sunken Garden, according to news reports. ABC 27 reported that a drone was deployed as officers at the scene collected evidence Thursday. It’s unclear who the woman is, or how she died. PennLive was not immediately able...
HARRISBURG, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season

The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

'Atrocious' Philly Pizzeria Going Viral On TikTok

A college student went viral on TikTok this week filming his visit to the "worst-rated" pizzeria in Philadelphia. The video, posted by user Kriscollege, has amassed more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded Tuesday, Dec. 20. Viewers first join Kris on a quick walk through the City of Brotherly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Nerf Blaster battle arena opening in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Nerf Blaster battle arena, named Battle 5 Extraction, is having its soft opening at the Colonial Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022. Battle 5 Extraction was founded by Sir Grey Fox and is operated in conjunction with his business partner and friend Todd Davis. Both men are Central Pennsylvanian natives, who graduated from Central Dauphin. According to Davis, he has a strong experience in retail, as well as being good with technology – whereas Fox is the visionary for the operation.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

