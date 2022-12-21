Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com
All City Classic: Philly vs Everybody Standouts (Dec. 23)
PHILADELPHIA — Philly USA Basketball hosted the All CIty Classic: Philly vs. Everybody on Friday night at Father Judge High School. Archbishop Ryan took down King’s Fork (V.A.), 50-45, and Father Judge rolled Wings Academy (N.Y.), 80-51, during the game action. Here are the standouts from the event:
cityofbasketballlove.com
Imhotep, Neumann-Goretti boys put Philly on national stage with tournament wins
The Imhotep Charter and Neumann-Goretti boys basketball programs have auras that extend beyond the city limits. Along with piling up District 12, Philadelphia Public and Catholic League and PIAA titles, both programs are no stranger to national rankings and the attention that comes with it. Even with all the history,...
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
York-Adams League Basketball Season Schedules
York, Pa. (WHTM) — Below is a complete list of York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys and girls basketball season schedules, in alphabetical order. Bermudian Springs Biglerville Central York Dallastown Delone Catholic Dover Eastern York Fairfield Hanover Kennard-Dale Littlestown New Oxford Northeastern Red Lion South Western Spring Grove Susquehannock West York York High York Catholic York […]
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Free Live Stream (12/24/22): How to watch NFL, channel, time, odds
In mid-October, QB Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles put heated NFC East rival Dallas on the canvas, claiming a 26-17 battle at Lincoln Financial Field. On Saturday, Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons and the Cowboys get a chance at redemption, hosting the Eagles in a 4:25 p.m. scrap at Jerry’s World.
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Meet PennLive’s All-Star High School Football Team - Offense
Stone Saunders lit it up for Bishop McDevitt on the road to the state championship, and Alex Erby did the same for Steel-High. The two young quarterbacks — Saunders is a sophomore and Erby a junior — were the featured story for PennLive’s season preview, and they delivered performances — they combined to account for 100 touchdowns — that will last a lifetime.
glensidelocal.com
Upper Moreland HS investigating racial slurs found by Cheltenham HS basketball team
The Upper Moreland Township School District is investigating a racial incident from Tuesday night’s boys basketball game against Cheltenham High School. CHS players found a racial slur and “inappropriate images” written on a locker room whiteboard when they arrived at Upper Moreland High School. “The n-word was...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner is retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he has anchored the news on Channel 6.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
Grammy winner Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philly soul, dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the “Sound of Philadelphia” of the 1970s with the inventive, orchestral settings of such hits as the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around” and the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” has died at age 79.
Lancaster Barnstormers baseball bat found on Pacific Ocean beach
LANCASTER, Pa. — The odds of finding a bat on the beach, are pretty slim, but finding one specifically from the Lancaster Barnstormers is hard to believe. That considered, the ‘Stormers Bench Coach Troy Steffy thought the email he received was a scam. "When I got the email,...
Body found in Harrisburg park: reports
Harrisburg police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at the Sunken Garden, according to news reports. ABC 27 reported that a drone was deployed as officers at the scene collected evidence Thursday. It’s unclear who the woman is, or how she died. PennLive was not immediately able...
playpennsylvania.com
Pennsylvania Casinos Deliver Promotional Gifts For The Holiday Season
The holidays are all about giving and Pennsylvania casinos take that to heart. PA casinos are offering customers a variety of promotions to make this holiday season one to remember. Appreciating heroes at Live! Casino Philadelphia. Stop in Live! Casino Philadelphia after a Flyers or Sixers game this month and...
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
'Atrocious' Philly Pizzeria Going Viral On TikTok
A college student went viral on TikTok this week filming his visit to the "worst-rated" pizzeria in Philadelphia. The video, posted by user Kriscollege, has amassed more than 1.5 million views since being uploaded Tuesday, Dec. 20. Viewers first join Kris on a quick walk through the City of Brotherly...
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
abc27.com
Nerf Blaster battle arena opening in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Nerf Blaster battle arena, named Battle 5 Extraction, is having its soft opening at the Colonial Park Mall on Dec. 26, 2022. Battle 5 Extraction was founded by Sir Grey Fox and is operated in conjunction with his business partner and friend Todd Davis. Both men are Central Pennsylvanian natives, who graduated from Central Dauphin. According to Davis, he has a strong experience in retail, as well as being good with technology – whereas Fox is the visionary for the operation.
