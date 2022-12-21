Read full article on original website
King Charles hails UK public 'solidarity' in first Christmas message
King Charles III has hailed the "heartfelt solidarity" of people across the recession-hit UK struggling with a worsening cost of living crisis, in his first Christmas Day message as monarch. In his inaugural Christmas message, Charles said both he and his late mother shared "a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others".
BBC
The agony of endless wait for Indian sailors held in Nigeria
It isn't unusual for seafarers to be away from their families for Christmas and other festivals. But this festive season is particularly hard for the families of 16 Indian sailors who have been under arrest in Nigeria since November, when their ship was taken into custody by authorities there. The...
BBC
NI weather: Ice warning issued for Northern Ireland
An ice warning has been issued for Northern Ireland ahead of freezing conditions on Christmas night. As colder air moves south on Sunday evening temperatures will fall to 0C and below quite widely. The Met Office has said that a mixture of wintry showers will lead to ice at times...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Forceps left in patient following Alexandra Hospital operation
Metal forceps were left inside a patient in a so-called never event at a Worcestershire hospital. The error occurred during a complex seven-hour abdominal operation at Alexandra Hospital on 23 November. The patient spent the night in intensive care at the site in Redditch when the six-inch (15 cm) object...
BBC
No evidence transgender law change has negative impact on others
Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender. The Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote. The reforms were opposed by several SNP MSPs, with one government minister...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
BBC
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
