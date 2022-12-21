Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Penn State’s defense was terrific in November, but can the Lions keep rolling against Utah in the Rose Bowl?
Which Penn State defense will show up Jan. 2 when James Franklin’s 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Rose Bowl?. Will it be the one that was gouged for 418 rushing yards by unbeaten Michigan in the Wolverines’ 41-17 win over PSU in Ann Arbor back on October 15? The one that allowed 452 total yards to Ohio State in a 44-31 home loss a couple of weeks later?
Penn State commit Conrad Hussey flips to Florida State after signing day
All but one of Penn State’s committed 2023 prospects made it official on early signing day. “We’ve got one guy that we’ve been recruiting for a long time that still hasn’t signed yet,” James Franklin said at his Wednesday press conference. “We’ll see how that all plays out.”
Class of 2024 OL Caleb Brewer has picked up four Power 5 offers during the month of December
The recruitment of Class of 2024 offensive lineman Caleb Brewer has picked up more steam during the month of December. Brewer, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound, offensive tackle out of Pennsylvania via Wyomissing High School, has picked up four Power 5 offers within the past three weeks. His latest two offers came from Michigan and Notre Dame earlier today.
After repeating as PennLive’s Mid-Penn Defensive Player of the Year, Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds wants folks to remember his name
Terrell Reynolds never really let himself think about it while he was chasing down quarterbacks for the Harrisburg Cougars, but now that he has played his final high school snap he let himself take a moment this week to reflect. Harrisburg has produced some big-time talent on the defensive side...
West Chester-Based Athletic Startup Helps Connect Young Athletes, Private Sports Coaches
West Chester-based Athletes Untapped helps parents and young kids connect with private sports coaches for one-on-one training, according to a staff report from the Sport Techie. “The service is really a matchmaking platform between parents and coaches,” said Gene Williams, who cofounded Athletes Untapped with his wife, Elaine. Using...
Trinity rolls past Steel-High at home in Mid Penn matchup
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity boys basketball was off to a strong 4-1 start coming into Thursday night’s home matchup with Steel-High, and the Shamrocks stayed in that groove after welcoming in the Rollers. The Shamrocks jumped out to a double digit lead in the first quarter thanks in part to Trey Weiand and […]
UPDATED: Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 23, 2022
Shippensburg overcomes double-digit halftime deficit to down Northern in divisional boys hoops showdown
Shippensburg overcame a sizable deficit with a superb second half as the Greyhounds edged Northern 52-42 in Mid-Penn Colonial action Thursday. The Greyhounds trailed 27-16 at the intermission before outscoring the Polar Bears 35-15 in the second half to overtake the lead and seal the ‘W’. Cole Trn...
Meet PennLive’s All-Star High School Football Team - Offense
Stone Saunders lit it up for Bishop McDevitt on the road to the state championship, and Alex Erby did the same for Steel-High. The two young quarterbacks — Saunders is a sophomore and Erby a junior — were the featured story for PennLive’s season preview, and they delivered performances — they combined to account for 100 touchdowns — that will last a lifetime.
Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
Lancaster Barnstormers baseball bat found on Pacific Ocean beach
LANCASTER, Pa. — The odds of finding a bat on the beach, are pretty slim, but finding one specifically from the Lancaster Barnstormers is hard to believe. That considered, the ‘Stormers Bench Coach Troy Steffy thought the email he received was a scam. "When I got the email,...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
Grammy winner Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philly soul, dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Bell, the Grammy-winning producer, writer and arranger who helped perfect the “Sound of Philadelphia” of the 1970s with the inventive, orchestral settings of such hits as the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around” and the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” has died at age 79.
Pennsylvania business manages to stay open thanks to community: report
A business in Pennsylvania managed to keep its doors open thanks to the people in the area. Residents of Ardmore stuck behind the business as — as one may put it — there were all “nuts” over it. SIMILAR STORIES: Iconic central Pa. store closes for...
Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester
A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Rendering of possible new design for Hank's Place.Photo byHank's Place. Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today.
Fans of Ardmore business go nuts after learning shop will stay open
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- A community rallied to make sure a local business can continue to shell out favorites for years to come.In Ardmore, there's one shop in particular where people come from all over to crack open the holidays.The Head Nut is all about the personal experience."It's charm, it's old-style business meeting new-style customers," said owner Lee Molineux Jr. "Our customers see the product going into the bag instead of it being done at a warehouse or a small closed store."The Molineux family business goes back to 1945 when it was known as Tem Tee Nuts."Small little packages sold...
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
