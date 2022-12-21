ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State’s defense was terrific in November, but can the Lions keep rolling against Utah in the Rose Bowl?

Which Penn State defense will show up Jan. 2 when James Franklin’s 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Rose Bowl?. Will it be the one that was gouged for 418 rushing yards by unbeaten Michigan in the Wolverines’ 41-17 win over PSU in Ann Arbor back on October 15? The one that allowed 452 total yards to Ohio State in a 44-31 home loss a couple of weeks later?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Trinity rolls past Steel-High at home in Mid Penn matchup

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity boys basketball was off to a strong 4-1 start coming into Thursday night’s home matchup with Steel-High, and the Shamrocks stayed in that groove after welcoming in the Rollers. The Shamrocks jumped out to a double digit lead in the first quarter thanks in part to Trey Weiand and […]
CAMP HILL, PA
Meet PennLive’s All-Star High School Football Team - Offense

Stone Saunders lit it up for Bishop McDevitt on the road to the state championship, and Alex Erby did the same for Steel-High. The two young quarterbacks — Saunders is a sophomore and Erby a junior — were the featured story for PennLive’s season preview, and they delivered performances — they combined to account for 100 touchdowns — that will last a lifetime.
WYNCOTE, PA
Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
PERKASIE, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Fans of Ardmore business go nuts after learning shop will stay open

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- A community rallied to make sure a local business can continue to shell out favorites for years to come.In Ardmore, there's one shop in particular where people come from all over to crack open the holidays.The Head Nut is all about the personal experience."It's charm, it's old-style business meeting new-style customers," said owner Lee Molineux Jr. "Our customers see the product going into the bag instead of it being done at a warehouse or a small closed store."The Molineux family business goes back to 1945 when it was known as Tem Tee Nuts."Small little packages sold...
ARDMORE, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
