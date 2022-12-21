ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simplemost

An Onion Can Help Prevent Frost Buildup On Your Windshield

There’s an easy way to prevent frost from forming on your car windshield, and it involves a vegetable. You can rub the inside of an onion over your outer windshield glass to leave a coating that will keep frost from sticking. The sugar from the onion prevents water from...
CNET

Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid

Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
labroots.com

Study Finds CBD Does Not Reduce the Psychoactive High Caused by THC

Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London found no evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) reduces tetrahydrocannabinol’s (THC’s) negative effects. It is a commonly held belief that using cannabis that contains higher levels of CBD reduces the psychotic influence and memory problems caused by tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but the study published in Neuropsychopharmacology suggests that altering the CBD:THC ratio in cannabis products does not significantly change THC’s negative effects.
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of an Overactive Nervous System?

Symptoms of an overactive nervous system include a wide range of physical, behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. Symptoms will vary from person to person depending on your stress threshold. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms are persistent. How do you know if something is wrong with your nervous system?
L.A. Weekly

Is CBD Capable Of Alleviating Nerve Pain?

View the original article about CBD For Nerve Pain at Calm Sleep CBD. Neuropathy, or nerve pain, is a pain disorder that affects the neurological system. Twitching, numbing, or a ‘pins and needles’ feeling might occur all through your body or in a specific location. It can feel like scorching, stabbing, or searing pain in more severe situations. Neuropathy is a chronic illness that happens when injured nerves get confused and transmit misleading pain signals to the brain.
animalwellnessmagazine.com

4 Tips for Last-Minute Puppy Toy Gifts

Playing with a new puppy is a great way to bond with your new fur baby, and toys can also help keep your dog entertained when you’re busy. These tips will help you buy the best toys for your puppy this holiday season. Need some help finding the right...
HealthDay

New Drug Might Be Advance Against Eczema

For folks who suffer from eczema, an experimental drug brought lasting relief, keeping patients free of symptoms for 20 weeks after the final dose. The monoclonal antibody rocatinlimab works by blocking an immune system molecule that triggers skin inflammation. Even more exciting is the possibility it might keep eczema under...
HealthCentral.com

Home Remedies for Psoriatic Arthritis Joint Pain

A little DIY TLC can go a long way during a PsA flare. If you have psoriatic arthritis (PsA), seeing your doctor or a specialist for medications that treat the underlying condition is important. But even with the right meds, you may still experience the occasional and often unexpected flare in joint pain. Fear not. Our experts shared things you can do right at home to ease the discomfort and get back on track.
The Conversation U.S.

People can have food sensitivities without noticeable symptoms – long-term consumption of food allergens may lead to behavior and mood changes

The prevalence of food allergies is increasing worldwide, approaching an epidemic level in some regions. In the U.S. alone, approximately 10% of children and adults suffer from food allergies, with allergies to cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts being the most common. Some patients have mild symptoms that might not need medical attention, leaving these cases unreported. Food allergies, or food hypersensitivities, result from the overreaction of the immune system to typically harmless proteins in food. They can manifest as a spectrum of symptoms, ranging from itching, redness and swelling for milder reactions, to vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing and...
verywellhealth.com

Herbs for Gout

Several herbs are thought to have healing properties to help alleviate symptoms of gout. Devil's Claw (Harpagophytum procumbens) originates from the Kalahari desert in South Africa. It's part of the sesame family and is named after the hook-like appearance of the fruit it grows. Devil's Claw is often used for...
MedicalXpress

What did pregnancy do to my gut? From nausea to constipation and farting

It's two weeks after the birth of your healthy bub and you notice your gut isn't feeling quite right. Maybe you feel a bit bloated. Maybe you're farting more than usual. Pregnancy changes the structure and function of virtually every organ system, including some big changes to the gut. These changes can explain some common symptoms.
Medical News Today

IBD: Common red food coloring may cause intestinal inflammation, colitis

In a recent study, researchers investigated the effects of a commonly used food dye, “Allura Red,” on intestinal inflammation and whether it could cause inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colitis. Using an animal model, they found that chronic but not intermittent consumption of Allura Red induced mild intestinal...
dallasexpress.com

Red Food Dye Linked to IBD

Researchers in Canada say a popular dye used to color foods could drive inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in some individuals. Red dye 40 — also known as red No.40, Allura Red AC, or simply red 40 — is “the most prevalent dye identified” in foods commonly eaten by children, like Fruit Loops and Doritos, according to research published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis.

