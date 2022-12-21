Read full article on original website
An Onion Can Help Prevent Frost Buildup On Your Windshield
There’s an easy way to prevent frost from forming on your car windshield, and it involves a vegetable. You can rub the inside of an onion over your outer windshield glass to leave a coating that will keep frost from sticking. The sugar from the onion prevents water from...
Mum shows how to quickly get rid of cooking oil without pouring it down the drain
We all know we shouldn't pour hot fat down the sink - not only can it smell pretty unpleasant, but it can wreak havoc on your drains, too. Pouring leftover oil down the sink can cause you problems in the long run, mainly because the liquid can cool and solidify further down in the pipes and drains.
CNET
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
labroots.com
Study Finds CBD Does Not Reduce the Psychoactive High Caused by THC
Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London found no evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) reduces tetrahydrocannabinol’s (THC’s) negative effects. It is a commonly held belief that using cannabis that contains higher levels of CBD reduces the psychotic influence and memory problems caused by tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but the study published in Neuropsychopharmacology suggests that altering the CBD:THC ratio in cannabis products does not significantly change THC’s negative effects.
Are People More Likely To Lose Weight When Offered Cash Incentives?
The struggle to lose weight affects a number of people. Therefore, some experts looked into including financial incentives for some to shed a couple of pounds.
How To Know If You Have A Food Allergy Or An Intolerance
Food allergies and intolerances can be hard to distinguish. In this interview, biochemist Dr. Hart explains how to tell them apart.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of an Overactive Nervous System?
Symptoms of an overactive nervous system include a wide range of physical, behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. Symptoms will vary from person to person depending on your stress threshold. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms are persistent. How do you know if something is wrong with your nervous system?
L.A. Weekly
Is CBD Capable Of Alleviating Nerve Pain?
View the original article about CBD For Nerve Pain at Calm Sleep CBD. Neuropathy, or nerve pain, is a pain disorder that affects the neurological system. Twitching, numbing, or a ‘pins and needles’ feeling might occur all through your body or in a specific location. It can feel like scorching, stabbing, or searing pain in more severe situations. Neuropathy is a chronic illness that happens when injured nerves get confused and transmit misleading pain signals to the brain.
Kitten With Teeth Growing Out of His Mouth Melts Hearts: 'Needs Invisalign'
"Aww, him just going through that awkward stage in puberty," one user said.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
4 Tips for Last-Minute Puppy Toy Gifts
Playing with a new puppy is a great way to bond with your new fur baby, and toys can also help keep your dog entertained when you’re busy. These tips will help you buy the best toys for your puppy this holiday season. Need some help finding the right...
How Long Does It Take To Get Allergy Shots?
While allergy shots are given to avoid the pesky symptoms that come along with allergies, you should also be aware of how long each appointment will take.
New Drug Might Be Advance Against Eczema
For folks who suffer from eczema, an experimental drug brought lasting relief, keeping patients free of symptoms for 20 weeks after the final dose. The monoclonal antibody rocatinlimab works by blocking an immune system molecule that triggers skin inflammation. Even more exciting is the possibility it might keep eczema under...
HealthCentral.com
Home Remedies for Psoriatic Arthritis Joint Pain
A little DIY TLC can go a long way during a PsA flare. If you have psoriatic arthritis (PsA), seeing your doctor or a specialist for medications that treat the underlying condition is important. But even with the right meds, you may still experience the occasional and often unexpected flare in joint pain. Fear not. Our experts shared things you can do right at home to ease the discomfort and get back on track.
People can have food sensitivities without noticeable symptoms – long-term consumption of food allergens may lead to behavior and mood changes
The prevalence of food allergies is increasing worldwide, approaching an epidemic level in some regions. In the U.S. alone, approximately 10% of children and adults suffer from food allergies, with allergies to cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts being the most common. Some patients have mild symptoms that might not need medical attention, leaving these cases unreported. Food allergies, or food hypersensitivities, result from the overreaction of the immune system to typically harmless proteins in food. They can manifest as a spectrum of symptoms, ranging from itching, redness and swelling for milder reactions, to vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing and...
Cat 'Oblivious to the Danger' While Licking Labrador Delights Internet
"I thought the cat was about to lose one of his nine lives," wrote one TikTok commenter.
verywellhealth.com
Herbs for Gout
Several herbs are thought to have healing properties to help alleviate symptoms of gout. Devil's Claw (Harpagophytum procumbens) originates from the Kalahari desert in South Africa. It's part of the sesame family and is named after the hook-like appearance of the fruit it grows. Devil's Claw is often used for...
MedicalXpress
What did pregnancy do to my gut? From nausea to constipation and farting
It's two weeks after the birth of your healthy bub and you notice your gut isn't feeling quite right. Maybe you feel a bit bloated. Maybe you're farting more than usual. Pregnancy changes the structure and function of virtually every organ system, including some big changes to the gut. These changes can explain some common symptoms.
Medical News Today
IBD: Common red food coloring may cause intestinal inflammation, colitis
In a recent study, researchers investigated the effects of a commonly used food dye, “Allura Red,” on intestinal inflammation and whether it could cause inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colitis. Using an animal model, they found that chronic but not intermittent consumption of Allura Red induced mild intestinal...
dallasexpress.com
Red Food Dye Linked to IBD
Researchers in Canada say a popular dye used to color foods could drive inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in some individuals. Red dye 40 — also known as red No.40, Allura Red AC, or simply red 40 — is “the most prevalent dye identified” in foods commonly eaten by children, like Fruit Loops and Doritos, according to research published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis.
