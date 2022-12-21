ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama fans react to CJ Dippre transferring to Crimson Tide

Alabama fans took to social media to react to CJ Dippre announcing his commitment to Alabama Tuesday, adding more experienced to the Crimson Tide’s tight end room. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What CJ Dippre commitment means for Alabama

CJ Dippre is headed to the University of Alabama after transferring From Maryland. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith breaks down what Dippre’s decision means for the Crimson Tide. The full breakdown can be streamed below:
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Lands Commitment From Transfer Tight End

Alabama picked up a commitment from a top transfer portal target on Tuesday in C.J. Dippre, a standout tight end from the University of Maryland. Dippre chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State. Dipree visitied Ohio State in an official capacity on December 18. Five days later, InsideMDSports author Jeff...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama quarterback spotted taking reps with receivers in Sugar Bowl prep

Something interesting happened Tuesday in Sugar Bowl prep for Alabama, but it is nothing for fans to be alarmed about. The Crimson Tide had its second practice at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) for its matchup against Kansas State University on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. Jalen Milroe, a sophomore quarterback, was spotted taking reps with wide receivers. Alabama reporters watched him catch a screen pass and immediately shared the moment with social media.
mainstreetmaury.com

Lockwood locked in at Alabama for spring semester

After signing a college football scholarship with Alabama last week, former Independence tight end Ty Lockwood is set to join a growing trend in the sport as he’ll enroll for spring semester classes at the Southeastern Conference school. “I leave Jan. 8 for ‘Bama,” said the 6-4, 225-pounder, who...
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food

Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
apr.org

Nick Saban gets new Crimson Tide players for Christmas

Twenty seven verbal commitments led Sports Illustrated to name the Crimson Tide with the number one recruiting class among college football programs. The big news was flipping top-10 prospect Kadyn Proctor from his hometown Iowa Hawkeyes. Nick Saban’s program also attracted commitments from in-state defensive stars James Smith and Qua Russaw.
AL.com

Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties

In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
comebacktown.com

A Birmingham legend touched my life

Some men dream to play golf in the PGA. Others to climb Mount Everest or travel the world. For some unexplainable reason, my dream was to be the Chairman of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce. Go figure….seems kind of lame, doesn’t it?. I did achieve my dream...
wvtm13.com

Remaining cold today with snow flurries possible

The cold temperatures continue into Monday, but some warmer weather is not too far away! Check the video forecast for the latest. What a cold snap! Birmingham officially spent 60 hours below freezing, Tuscaloosa 59 hours and Anniston 58 hours. Since last Thursday, Huntsville has yet to make it above the freezing mark.
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
