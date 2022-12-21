ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Step Inside a Glowing Charleston, South Carolina, Home That’s Filled With Stunning Furniture

By Elizabeth Fazzare
architecturaldigest.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WCBD Count on 2

Uptown Hospitality Group to open 2nd Bodega location in 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Bodega, a hip New York City-style breakfast spot, will open a second location in Mount Pleasant in 2023.  The popular sandwich shop was opened by Uptown Hospitality Group in the Summer of 2021 on Ann Street in Downtown Charleston.  Bodega offers a New York City-style breakfast and sandwich shop with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on South Carolina highway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car. When he arrived at Walmart, he […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M

Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

14.76 Acres of Undeveloped Land For Sale in North Charleston for $550K

Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tanger Outlets packed for last-minute shopping

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Christmas being Sunday, a lot of people are already done with their holiday shopping, but some still had last-minute shopping to do. The Tanger Outlets, which is located in North Charleston, were packed Saturday afternoon as people rushed to get last-minute gifts despite the freezing temperatures.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Passengers run into delays and cancellations at Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past 24 hours, 19 flights have been canceled at the Charleston International Airport, according to FlightAware. This comes as many people are trying to get back home for the holidays. At the same time, winter storms are sweeping across the country. As of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Santa visits babies at the Summerville Medical Center

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Medical Center is spreading a little cheer for families who are spending the holidays at the hospital this year. Babies in the Level II Special Care Nursery at the Summerville Medical Center were dressed as cotton candy, candy canes, candy dots to take pictures with Santa on Thursday.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wbch.com

The Charleston staple that makes it Christmas for Darius Rucker

As lots of us get ready to enjoy the holiday staples, there's one food that officially makes it Christmas for Charleston native Darius Rucker. "We have it during the year, too," he says. "But at Christmas, we always have okra soup ... It's my favorite thing and it was just something that the family, you know, we always loved it, and you can make a whole bunch of it and everybody can eat. So okra soup was always our big thing."
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Wind chill advisory reissued for Charleston area Christmas Eve

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Cold temperatures are expected to stay in the Lowcountry through the holiday. Temperatures began to plummet on Friday as a powerful arctic front moves across the region just days before Christmas. Temperatures in Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Service Charleston, this broke the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters over weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold temperatures on the forecast, four Lowcountry churches are opening their doors for people who lack a warm place to stay during the weekend’s cold temperatures. These four churches are opening their warming shelters this weekend:. Seacoast Summerville, 301 E N 5th St. Goose...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Mae named Charleston’s next poet laureate

Charleston City Council Tuesday night named Asiah Mae to be Charleston’s second poet laureate. “Being named poet laureate, it’s kind of surreal,” Mae said in a Tuesday interview. “I’ve always been a community organizer and cultural worker, so this feels like a natural extension of that work.”
CHARLESTON, SC

