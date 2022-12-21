Step Inside a Glowing Charleston, South Carolina, Home That’s Filled With Stunning Furniture

Read full article on original website
Uptown Hospitality Group to open 2nd Bodega location in 2023
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Bodega, a hip New York City-style breakfast spot, will open a second location in Mount Pleasant in 2023. The popular sandwich shop was opened by Uptown Hospitality Group in the Summer of 2021 on Ann Street in Downtown Charleston. Bodega offers a New York City-style breakfast and sandwich shop with […]
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on South Carolina highway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car. When he arrived at Walmart, he […]
charlestondaily.net
150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M
Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
charlestondaily.net
14.76 Acres of Undeveloped Land For Sale in North Charleston for $550K
Where: 8879 Salamander Road, North Charleston, SC 29406(Charleston County) Listing Agent Details: Richard Colangelo – Southern Marsh Properties, 5083207653 (MLS# 20011348) Ideal OPPORTUNITY for development! This is a 14.76-acre tract of land with approximately 9.582 acres of upland and 5.195 acres of wetlands. The land is under the N Charleston Planning Dept with a zoning of 20 single-family homes R1 6,000sq ft lots, Rezone and build townhomes with the possibility for 65+ Units. flood zone is an X.
abcnews4.com
Mom loses everything in house fire; Salvation Army, C&B FD step up to provide for family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army and C&B Fire Department partnered together to ensure a mother and her children's necessities were met after a fire destroyed their home around midnight on Christmas Eve. The family received clothing, bedding, and toys so they can still enjoy Christmas amid...
live5news.com
Tanger Outlets packed for last-minute shopping
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Christmas being Sunday, a lot of people are already done with their holiday shopping, but some still had last-minute shopping to do. The Tanger Outlets, which is located in North Charleston, were packed Saturday afternoon as people rushed to get last-minute gifts despite the freezing temperatures.
live5news.com
Passengers run into delays and cancellations at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past 24 hours, 19 flights have been canceled at the Charleston International Airport, according to FlightAware. This comes as many people are trying to get back home for the holidays. At the same time, winter storms are sweeping across the country. As of...
live5news.com
Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
iheart.com
The Best South Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
South Carolina is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. However, one stands out among the rest. The Early Bird Diner, in Charleston, is among the best restaurants featured on the...
live5news.com
Santa visits babies at the Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Medical Center is spreading a little cheer for families who are spending the holidays at the hospital this year. Babies in the Level II Special Care Nursery at the Summerville Medical Center were dressed as cotton candy, candy canes, candy dots to take pictures with Santa on Thursday.
Local restaurant, Hyman’s Seafood, serves up free meals for homeless in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A longtime downtown Charleston restaurant is stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas. On Friday, Hyman’s Seafood took to the Charleston peninsula to offer homeless people a free, hot meal during lunchtime. “We’re assembling a lot of hot meals and distributing them outside of the restaurant in Marion […]
wbch.com
The Charleston staple that makes it Christmas for Darius Rucker
As lots of us get ready to enjoy the holiday staples, there's one food that officially makes it Christmas for Charleston native Darius Rucker. "We have it during the year, too," he says. "But at Christmas, we always have okra soup ... It's my favorite thing and it was just something that the family, you know, we always loved it, and you can make a whole bunch of it and everybody can eat. So okra soup was always our big thing."
Wind chill advisory reissued for Charleston area Christmas Eve
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Cold temperatures are expected to stay in the Lowcountry through the holiday. Temperatures began to plummet on Friday as a powerful arctic front moves across the region just days before Christmas. Temperatures in Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Service Charleston, this broke the […]
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
counton2.com
DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
WMBF
Duke Energy, Santee Cooper asking customers to conserve energy as temperatures remain low
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of utility companies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are taking more precautions to protect power grids as temperatures remain low on Christmas Eve. Duke Energy said it implemented rolling blackouts due to “unusually high energy demand.” Duke estimates around 500,000 customers...
live5news.com
Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters over weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold temperatures on the forecast, four Lowcountry churches are opening their doors for people who lack a warm place to stay during the weekend’s cold temperatures. These four churches are opening their warming shelters this weekend:. Seacoast Summerville, 301 E N 5th St. Goose...
Charleston City Paper
Mae named Charleston’s next poet laureate
Charleston City Council Tuesday night named Asiah Mae to be Charleston’s second poet laureate. “Being named poet laureate, it’s kind of surreal,” Mae said in a Tuesday interview. “I’ve always been a community organizer and cultural worker, so this feels like a natural extension of that work.”
