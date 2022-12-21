ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

How New York City’s affordable housing problem can be solved

Today, The Post kicks off a weeklong series of op-eds offering constructive suggestions on how to improve New York City in 2023. Here, the first column looks at what can be done to solve the city’s problem of affordable housing. New York is in the throes of a “housing crisis” that never seems to end. Both our governor and mayor use the term. But our efforts to address high costs and a lack of affordability focus too narrowly — on how to provide below-market rental units in the five boroughs, whether through tax reductions or regulation of nearly a million “rent-stabilized”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
proclaimerscv.com

New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps

NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yoel Davidson

Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New Housing

Rockaway, Queens Governor Hochul Delivers Winter Storm UpdatePhoto byGovernor Kathy Hochul. Governor Kathy Hochul's government, city agencies (including the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), New York City Emergency Management, New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the City of New York Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), and the New York City Department of Social Services (DSS)) have been working nonstop, with no breaks, in this cold, on this holiday weekend away from their families. New Yorkers are grateful for the smart work, dedication, and commitment made by our civil servants to put in place a relocation plan for residents of Rockaway, Queens, living in basement housing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Waiting List Launches for Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery waiting list has launched for Waterside Plaza, a complex with five mixed-use buildings at 10, 20, 25, 30, and 40 Waterside Plaza in Kips Bay, Manhattan. Owned by Brookfield Asset Management as of 2021, the structure yields 1,470 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 and 160 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $86,606 to $264,800. New tenants get one month rent free.
MANHATTAN, NY
multihousingnews.com

Record Office-to-Multifamily Project Lands $536M in NYC

Newmark arranged financing for the largest adaptive reuse of its kind. GFP Real Estate, Metro Loft Management and Rockwood Capital have gained $535.8 million in acquisition and redevelopment financing for the largest ever office-to-residential conversion in the U.S. The 22-story, 1.1 million-square-foot 25 Water Street in New York City’s financial district will be the site of the record-setting project. The financing was arranged by Newmark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Stolen SNAP Funds Victims Would Finally Repaid Back Thanks to Federal Bill

The proposed legislation would order states to provide new money as soon as possible. New Yorkers has been at least $730,000 stolen from them this year. Friday, public assistance for people who have had their SNAP benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud can finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill thanks to the New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Bronx Affordable Housing Portfolio Trades for $107.5 Million

An affordable housing portfolio consisting of four multifamily projects with 477 units and an approximately 525,000-square-foot development site located in the Morrisania, High Bridge, and Belmont neighborhoods of the Bronx has traded for $107,500,000, according to Ariel Property Advisors, which represented the seller. The multifamily projects span a total of...
BRONX, NY
6sqft

Lottery opens for 45 mixed-income rentals a block from Green-Wood Cemetery, from $1,473/month

A housing lottery opened this week for 45 mixed-income units at a new residential development in Brooklyn. Located at 875 4th Avenue in Greenwood, the luxury rental rises eight stories and has 150 apartments. New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $53,863 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five people, can apply for the apartments, priced from $1,473/month studios to $2,975/month two bedrooms.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

National Grid urges customers to conserve energy until late Christmas Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Grid is asking their customers to conserve energy through tomorrow afternoon without sacrificing safety. National Grid services Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. According to National Grid, the owners of natural gas pipelines have reported issues with their equipment. The problem is due to the cold temperatures and higher […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Truck stop set to open at controversial Central Harlem site

NEW YORK -- A controversial development proposal in Central Harlem has shifted gears in a major way.Developer Bruce Teitelbaum was denied his request to rezone the land on West145th Street between Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell boulevards earlier this year. The mixed-income apartment complex is about to become a big rig parking lot instead.The busy block had been bracing for a building filled with 915 mixed-income apartments and a green energy district. But facing pushback on the amount of deeply affordable housing available, Teitelbaum put the brakes on his big tower, and turned it into a truck depot, which...
