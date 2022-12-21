Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
newscenter1.tv
What is the history of White Christmases in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Most people hope for a White Christmas every year. This year, it looks like those people should get their wish, but what is the history of White Christmases in Rapid City?. The last White Christmas in Rapid City:. The last White Christmas in Rapid City...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Over 100 people stranded in Pennington County due to the winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills are making any kind of travel VERY difficult today across KELOLAND. Well over a hundred people were stranded in Western South Dakota after a blizzard hit the area. The high winds and blowing snow have led...
custercountychronicle.com
Why buying a home is out or reach for so many South Dakotans
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
amazingmadison.com
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
dakotanewsnow.com
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
newscenter1.tv
Travel impacts, I-90 closure expected to continue through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– I-90 remains closed from Box Elder to Chamberlain, as blowing snow continues to drop visibility to just a few feet in many areas. An inch, or less, of snow fell across western South Dakota, but with winds up to 60 miles per hour, visibility dropped quickly. Wednesday afternoon and evening, over 100 vehicles were stuck between New Underwood and Wall along the interstate, and South Dakota Highway Patrol started a convoy late Thursday morning to help anyone still in Wall reach Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charge response; DNA IDs victim; Weather troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22. Here’s the latest in news and weather to start the day with KELOLAND On The Go. As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Crews restore water service after Thursday morning line break
UPDATE (12:17 p.m. – 12/22/22): Crews have completed repairs and water service has been restored to residences and facilities in the affected area of Thursday morning’s water line break. RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City utility and maintenance crews are responding to a water line break Thursday in...
KEVN
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.
newscenter1.tv
Winter weather affects Meals on Wheels deliveries over the last two weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the recent winter weather during the last two weeks, Meals on Wheels deliveries have been affected. There were three days last week and two this week where meals could not be delivered around the region. Meals on Wheels also delivered other resources that their...
newscenter1.tv
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
Black Hills Pioneer
Crash prompts road closure
A semi truck crashed early this morning on Interstate 90. It left the roadway and is temporarily blocking Dolan Creek Drive in Sturgis.
newscenter1.tv
Annual holiday tree-dition at Custer State Park back for another year
CUSTER, S.D.– Custer State Park’s annual Festival of Trees event is currently underway, with parts of the Visitor Center surrounded with Christmas trees. Interpretive Manager for the park Aaron Douglass talks more about the event. What is the Festival of Trees?. The Festival of Trees is a fun...
