RAPID CITY, S.D.– I-90 remains closed from Box Elder to Chamberlain, as blowing snow continues to drop visibility to just a few feet in many areas. An inch, or less, of snow fell across western South Dakota, but with winds up to 60 miles per hour, visibility dropped quickly. Wednesday afternoon and evening, over 100 vehicles were stuck between New Underwood and Wall along the interstate, and South Dakota Highway Patrol started a convoy late Thursday morning to help anyone still in Wall reach Rapid City.

CHAMBERLAIN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO