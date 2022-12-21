Police find 3 missing Indianapolis juveniles after chase on I-65 ends with roll-over crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Charges may be pending after a woman and three Indianapolis juveniles were injured following a chase with Indiana State Police on I-65.

It began around 3 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull a car over on I-65 near the State Road 26/Lafayette/Rossville exit. Instead of stopping, the driver — who police later said was an adult — kept going north on I-65.

After about three miles, police said the driver ran off the road and then an embankment. The vehicle landed in the southbound lanes of State Road 25 and hit another embankment before rolling over and coming to a stop in a ditch.

Investigators said the three juveniles in the car were all reported missing from Indianapolis the day before. They were taken to an area hospital, and the exact extent of their injuries is unknown.

The driver will stay at a Lafayette hospital due to the extent of her injuries, police said.

The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if charges will be filed.

NOTE: This story originally reported that the juveniles led police on the chase. ISP later provided a clarification stating that the driver is an adult.

