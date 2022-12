CHARLESTON S.C. – Bank of America and Lowcountry Food Bank have partnered throughout this year to address food insecurity through several grant and volunteer activities, including the bank’s recent Employee Booster Campaign. The Lowcountry Food Bank received a $25,000 donation from Bank of America to address food insecurity as part of the bank's unique approach to encouraging employees to receive an annual flu shot and/or coronavirus vaccine or booster, while also investing in the Lowcountry community. Additionally, bank teammates prepared 1,250 holiday meal boxes for food-insecure neighbors and seniors.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO