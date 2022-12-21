Read full article on original website
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Four major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot...
Ukraine’s Littlest War Victims Brace For Russian Bombs on Christmas Day
KYIV—On Christmas morning, a popular app that notifies Ukraine’s residents of danger showed the entire country as a red zone—Russia was shelling again. Heavy anti-aircraft booms could be heard somewhere on Kyiv’s outskirts, and authorities warned of fighter jets in the air above Belarus that could carry hypersonic missiles. But despite the ongoing missile strikes and significant power shortages that have plunged the city into darkness, Kyiv is doing its best to create a warm and loving Christmas mood for Ukraine’s children. Several Santas brought Christmas presents to Kyiv’s major children’s hospital, Ohmatdyt, this week. “There are at least 720...
Pope Francis says world is suffering from ‘famine of peace,’ calls for end to Ukraine war
Pope Francis said the world is suffering from a “famine of peace” and called for the end to the “senseless war” in Ukraine during his annual Christmas Day message from the Vatican. Before delivering his tenth “Urbi et Orbi” — a blessing to the city of Rome and the world — Pope Francis urged people to look beyond the “shallow holiday glitter” and help those experiencing hardships across the world. “Let us see the faces of all those children who, everywhere in the world, long for peace,” he said on Sunday while speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter Basilica. “Let...
COVID-19 ravages Mainland China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Mainland China is experiencing its first major COVID-10 surge since the pandemic originerated there three years ago with an estimated 250 million people infected with the virus in the first 20 days of the month as the "z
Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia
BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church.
Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
PARIS (AP) — Members of France's Kurdish community and anti-racism activists joined together in mourning and anger on Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris...
Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted...
Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer
Tens of thousands of migrants who fled violence and poverty are spending Christmas in crowded shelters or on the dangerous streets of Mexican border towns
Paris shooting suspect admits 'pathological' hatred of foreigners
A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in a Paris shooting has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a burglary in his home in 2016.
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital Friday following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.
