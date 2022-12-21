ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAVY News 10

1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VBPD looking for missing person

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing person who has not been seen since the end of November. Marquis Gibson, 34, has not been heard from by his family since Nov. 28, and his current address is unknown, police said. He was last...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News

Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3v9Iajc. Police investigate armed robbery...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY Weather Evening Update | December 24, 2022

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/police-investigate-armed-robbery-at-7-eleven-in-suffolk/
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth. The Forward and...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13newsnow.com

Hundreds of holiday meals delivered across Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Holiday cheer is not in short supply in Hampton Roads. Several organizations braved the cold to bring a smile to neighbors in need, and delivered hundreds of holiday meals. Volunteers with Feed the City prepared roughly 200 hot meals for people in Portsmouth on Friday. They...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas cheer

Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures. Read more: https://bit.ly/3POruqO. Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas cheer.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-seeking-suspect-following-two-robberies-at-same-business-in-portsmouth/. Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot in 'officer-involved shooting' in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Man fatally shot in 'officer-involved shooting' in Portsmouth. Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas cheer. Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed

Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. New Norfolk Admirals coach looking to take team to the next level. The new Norfolk Admirals coach, Jeff...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
NORFOLK, VA

