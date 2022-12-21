Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the...
WAVY News 10
VBPD looking for missing person
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing person who has not been seen since the end of November. Marquis Gibson, 34, has not been heard from by his family since Nov. 28, and his current address is unknown, police said. He was last...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News
Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3v9Iajc. Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in …. Police say one man has died following a triple shooting Thursday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3v9Iajc. Police investigate armed robbery...
WAVY News 10
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
WAVY News 10
WAVY Weather Evening Update | December 24, 2022
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/police-investigate-armed-robbery-at-7-eleven-in-suffolk/
WAVY News 10
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise Ocean Club more than a month before notifying them
NPS discontinued lease negotiations with Paradise …. The USS Forrest Sherman returned home to Norfolk on Thursday after being on a six-month deployment. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person...
Person killed in Virginia camper fire
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
WAVY News 10
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and...
13newsnow.com
Hundreds of holiday meals delivered across Hampton Roads
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Holiday cheer is not in short supply in Hampton Roads. Several organizations braved the cold to bring a smile to neighbors in need, and delivered hundreds of holiday meals. Volunteers with Feed the City prepared roughly 200 hot meals for people in Portsmouth on Friday. They...
Man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Virginia Beach
Charles Jones was found safe in Virginia Beach, police say.
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to represent husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just more than a week after former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax helped seal the deal of a settlement between the city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch, Fairfax is now representing the husband of Virginia Beach mass shooting victim, Katherine Nixon.
WAVY News 10
Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas cheer
Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures. Read more: https://bit.ly/3POruqO. Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas …. Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures. Read more:...
WAVY News 10
Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth
According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-seeking-suspect-following-two-robberies-at-same-business-in-portsmouth/. Police seeking suspect following two robberies at …. According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the...
Nansemond own portion of land where ancestors once thrived
For the first time in centuries, the Nansemond Indian Nation owns a portion of the land where their ancestors once thrived.
WAVY News 10
Man fatally shot in 'officer-involved shooting' in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Man fatally shot in ‘officer-involved shooting’ in …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Air Force vet lights up Yorktown yard to spread Christmas …. Starting in 2007, Alex Shoulders has covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures.
Family of victim in 7-Eleven shooting in Newport News continues searching for answers
Susan's son, Logan Thomas, was one of the two men fatally shot on the night of June 15. She says her son worked hard and never failed to keep her busy.
WAVY News 10
Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed
Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. New Norfolk Admirals coach looking to take team to …. The new Norfolk Admirals coach, Jeff...
WAVY News 10
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth steeple topples over, thousands without power amid high wind gusts
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Portsmouth steeple topples over, thousands without …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth...
