ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

Grammy predictions: Which soundtrack will win Best Compilation? This year’s category is stacked

By Jaime Rodriguez
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTe1m_0jq47UTv00

Maybe it is the influx of new movies and shows post-COVID lockdowns, or maybe it’s just a coincidence, but it seems like soundtracks are really making a resurgence recently. TV shows and movies have been putting hit songs on the charts, or just generally being acclaimed for their great music supervision. This year’s Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media nominees at the Grammys — which range from shows like “ Stranger Things ” to movies like “ Elvis ” — all have that “it” factor that would, in a less competitive year, result in a probable win. But with all five strong nominees competing against each other, multiple outcomes could arise.

Perhaps the front-runner to many is “ Encanto .” The soundtrack for the Oscar-winning Disney film was massive, especially at the beginning of the season, notching multiple hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100. The soundtrack also produced the smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which spent multiple weeks atop the chart. Plus, the writer of every song in “Encanto” is Lin-Manuel Miranda , who has won multiple Grammys throughout his career. However, Disney soundtracks have a bad track record here. Only two have won this award in the category’s history: “Tarzan” taking the inaugural prize in 2000, and “Frozen” winning in 2015. “Encanto” is definitely as big a hit as those two were, but it’s still a tough track record to overcome.

SEE Beyonce has the most Record of the Year Grammy nominations in history … but she hasn’t won it yet

Another possible winner here is “Elvis.” The Elvis Presley biopic has been doing really well this awards season and is expected to receive multiple nominations at various events throughout, including the Oscars. This soundtrack has two main advantages. First, its artist lineup is stacked, with A-list names like Jazmine Sullivan , Tame Impala , Doja Cat , and Kacey Musgraves in the mix. Second is the fact that biopics featuring music from said artists have a great record in this category. In recent years “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me,” “Miles Ahead,” and most recently “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” all have won here due to the strength of their subjects and how much the voters enjoy said artists’ music.

However, this award has gone to movies that aren’t biopics or animated films as well. Wins for “ A Star Is Born ,” “La La Land,” and “The Greatest Showman” show an appreciation for musicals, so perhaps one shouldn’t underestimate “West Side Story” here. Not only is it in line with what they have awarded in the past, but the soundtrack is full of iconic songs from the Broadway classic that voters are sure to know and love. A lot of the names in the credits might be familiar as well, such as Grammy performer Rachel Zegler and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose .

SEE Grammy predictions: Why Wet Leg might be the artists to beat in the alternative music field

Speaking of known names, you also can’t count out a win for “Top Gun: Maverick.” It is the only soundtrack which isn’t credited to “various artists,” and the names of Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer — both multiple Grammy winners — could really help it out. Not to mention, it is the most successful film here so a lot of voters may not be able to resist voting for it. And of course, it’s got that nostalgia factor that can help it out.

And speaking of nostalgia, last but certainly not least is “Stranger Things: Season 4.” Right off the bat, its biggest disadvantage is that TV rarely wins, only taking the award once in 2011 for “Boardwalk Empire: Volume 1.” That said, if there’s a soundtrack from TV that can break film’s stranglehold, it’s “Stranger Things.” This season achieved two huge pop culture moments with sync placements of Kate Bush ’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” and Metallica ’s “Master of Puppets,” and the rest of the soundtrack is awards catnip too. You can’t count out a compilation that includes classic artists like James Taylor , The Talking Heads , Moby , Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald . A similar winner in recent years was “Jojo Rabbit,” which beat “Frozen II” thanks to featuring artists like The Beatles and David Bowie .

Will win : “Elvis”
Likeliest upset : “Encanto”
Dark horse : “Stranger Things: Season 4”

PREDICT the Grammys now; change as often as you like until winners are announced on February 5

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

More from GoldDerby
Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Golden Globe predictions: Austin Butler (‘Elvis’) will follow a long line of music biopic winners

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale“) is the front-runner to win the Best Actor Oscar, according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, but that’s not the outcome we’re anticipating at the Golden Globes. After “Elvis” exceeded our expectations in the nominations, most of our users are betting on its star, Austin Butler, to prevail. He would follow a long line of music biopic winners at the awards. “The Whale’s” only Globe nomination is for Fraser, while “Elvis” earned additional bids for Best Film Drama and Best Director (Baz Luhrmann). Perhaps that’s why 8 out of 10 Expert journalists we’ve...
GoldDerby

Oscars Best Actor predictions: Who will nab that wide-open 5th slot?

As of this writing, most of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed agree on four of the five likely Oscar nominees for Best Actor: front-runner Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) followed by Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”), and Bill Nighy (“Living”). That leaves one position open, and it’s still anybody’s guess. Scroll down for the Experts’ latest Best Actor graph. Our 24 Experts are currently unanimous about the top two contenders, Fraser and Farrell. Almost all of them (22 out of 24) are betting on Butler too. And a substantial 19 out of 24 put their money on Nighy...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: Best International Feature Predictions

Predicting the eventual five Oscar nominees for Best International Feature is made difficult by the three-step process that began after the October 3 deadline for countries to submit entries. To be part of the selection process for this category, which was called Best Foreign Language Film before 2020, requires a great deal of dedication. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best International Feature predictions.) In the days following the deadline for submissions, the academy determines each film’s eligibility. Then the several hundred academy members who serve on the International Feature screening committee are divided into groups and required to...
GoldDerby

Oscars shortlists: 4 movies sounded especially good to the music branch

Since 2019, members of the academy’s music branch have produced shortlists of 15 semi-finalists apiece for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Four films merited spots on both lists: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Song: “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”); “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (“Lift Me Up”); “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“This is a Life”); and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (“Ciao Papa”). Of the 15 films to pull off this double act to date, 11 of them reaped at least one Oscar nomination in these races. Three of them contended in both categories: both “Black Panther” and “Mary...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy