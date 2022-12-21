ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Bring Me The News

Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal

A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. The Edina City Council voted Tuesday to reject a redevelopment proposal that would've transformed a former auto repair shop into a neighborhood restaurant. Local developers with...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Harassment charges: Oakdale police officer called person having mental health crisis over 20 times

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Oakdale police officer is facing charges of harassment and misconduct after he allegedly made repeated calls to a person with known mental health issues while on duty.Charles Anthony Nelson, 41, is charged with two counts of harassment and one count of misconduct.On Sept. 22, Nelson and his assigned partner were dispatched to watch for a resident--the victim--who had an active felony arrest warrant. Nelson was instructed not to engage the resident and report if they left the home so the department could conduct a controlled traffic stop.Court documents say Nelson was informed the victim may be suffering...
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Federal jury indicts Maple Grove man for violent carjacking at Blaine grocery store

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man charged in connection to the armed carjacking of a father and daughter at a Blaine grocery store in September was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.Justin Kittleson, 20, of Maple Grove, allegedly targeted the two victims as they left Cub Foods and were loading groceries in their car.MORE: "He was going to have to shoot me": Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpointCourt documents say Kittleson shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. A 9mm casing was found on the ground.Kittleson was charged in late September with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.Officers were able to identify and locate Kittleson using surveillance video footage and with help from the public. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
kduz.com

Mpls Man Arrested in Eden Valley for Drugs

A 42-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in Eden Valley on aggravated first-degree drug charges after police say they found 900 fake oxycodone pills in his vehicle Thursday. According to a news release, the pills tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. About half a pound of marijuana wax and...
EDEN VALLEY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.  The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Illegal firearms, "large quantity" of drugs seized from Minneapolis residence

MINNEAPOLIS – Several illegal firearms and a lot of drugs were recently seized from a Minneapolis residence.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the county's Violent Offender Task Force got a search warrant before the raid, which was conducted along with their Emergency Services Unit.Five handguns, two MAC-10 submachine guns, a rifle and body armor were confiscated, along with "a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy" and the synthetic cannabinoid K2. The sheriff's office says the drugs and weapons belonged to a convicted felon who was arrested at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

