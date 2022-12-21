Read full article on original website
Victoria restaurant owner charged with tax crimes
Prosecutors in Carver County allege the owner of Vic's Bar & Grill in Victoria failed to file both his individual and business tax returns over the span of multiple years and failed to remit sales tax collected by his business. Paul M. Carlson, of Chanhassen, is charged with six counts...
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal
A rendering of a 2,300-square-foot restaurant proposed to replace the former Kee's auto repair shop at 6016 Vernon. Ave. Courtesy of City of Edina. The Edina City Council voted Tuesday to reject a redevelopment proposal that would've transformed a former auto repair shop into a neighborhood restaurant. Local developers with...
Oakdale officer charged with harassment, misconduct in connection with armed standoff
OAKDALE, Minn. — An Oakdale police officer is facing charges after prosecutors alleged he continually made harassing phone calls to a man, leading to an armed standoff earlier this year. Forty-one-year-old Charles Nelson is charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of harassment and one count of misconduct. He's currently...
Harassment charges: Oakdale police officer called person having mental health crisis over 20 times
MINNEAPOLIS -- An Oakdale police officer is facing charges of harassment and misconduct after he allegedly made repeated calls to a person with known mental health issues while on duty.Charles Anthony Nelson, 41, is charged with two counts of harassment and one count of misconduct.On Sept. 22, Nelson and his assigned partner were dispatched to watch for a resident--the victim--who had an active felony arrest warrant. Nelson was instructed not to engage the resident and report if they left the home so the department could conduct a controlled traffic stop.Court documents say Nelson was informed the victim may be suffering...
Federal jury indicts Maple Grove man for violent carjacking at Blaine grocery store
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man charged in connection to the armed carjacking of a father and daughter at a Blaine grocery store in September was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.Justin Kittleson, 20, of Maple Grove, allegedly targeted the two victims as they left Cub Foods and were loading groceries in their car.MORE: "He was going to have to shoot me": Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpointCourt documents say Kittleson shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. A 9mm casing was found on the ground.Kittleson was charged in late September with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.Officers were able to identify and locate Kittleson using surveillance video footage and with help from the public.
Mpls Man Arrested in Eden Valley for Drugs
A 42-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in Eden Valley on aggravated first-degree drug charges after police say they found 900 fake oxycodone pills in his vehicle Thursday. According to a news release, the pills tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. About half a pound of marijuana wax and...
Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation
Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman announced his retirement Monday after the city launched an investigation into alleged misconduct. The Shakopee City Council accepted Coleman's retirement on Tuesday. City spokesperson Amanda McKnight said Coleman had become the subject of an external investigation after the city received a complaint regarding Coleman from...
Traffic Stop in Eden Valley Turns Up Large Stash of Drugs
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a man in Eden Valley who allegedly had illegal drugs on him. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. A 42-year-old Minneapolis man...
Police search for robbers who tied up workers at Inver Grove Heights bank
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are searching for two people who robbed a bank in Inver Grove Heights, tying up two workers in the process, in the midst of the bitter cold Thursday morning. Inver Grove Heights police say they were called out shortly before 11 a.m....
Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays. According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located...
Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's Board of Pardons considered 40 cases for leniency this week from offenders who made sometimes emotional pleas about their rehabilitation, but one notable name wasn't among them -- and may never be. Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in...
Sheriff: Illegal firearms, "large quantity" of drugs seized from Minneapolis residence
MINNEAPOLIS – Several illegal firearms and a lot of drugs were recently seized from a Minneapolis residence.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the county's Violent Offender Task Force got a search warrant before the raid, which was conducted along with their Emergency Services Unit.Five handguns, two MAC-10 submachine guns, a rifle and body armor were confiscated, along with "a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy" and the synthetic cannabinoid K2. The sheriff's office says the drugs and weapons belonged to a convicted felon who was arrested at the scene.
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
First man sentenced in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring
A 23-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a cell phone theft ring in Minneapolis. He was the first to plead guilty in the racketeering case. Alfonze Stuckey pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering on Dec. 1.
Special Prosecutor Who Helped Secure Conviction of Derek Chauvin Sworn In as Federal Judge
A special prosecutor who played a key role in landing a murder conviction in the case of the former Minneapolis Police officer accused of killing George Floyd has taken the federal bench. Attorney Jerry Blackwell was sworn in as a U.S. District Judge for the District of Minnesota on Wednesday,...
Court hearing delayed for former Biden energy official charged with stealing luggage at MSP
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A court appearance for the former nuclear energy official for the Biden administration accused of stealing luggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been delayed to next year. After being charged in late October, Sam Brinton was scheduled to make a first appearance in court...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
