Police again seek tips after 2 legs were found at Bronx sewage facility

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are again asking for the public’s help after a baby’s legs were found at a Bronx sewage facility a few months ago, officials said Wednesday.

Authorities discovered the first leg, possibly from the knee down, at the Hunt’s Point Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ryawa Avenue on Aug. 31 at around 8:30 a.m., police previously said. Another leg was found the next day.

There has been no update on the investigation and the NYPD is asking for anyone for information to contact them. The Medical Examiner’s Office is also investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

