EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Downtown Providence Apt. Building Wall Appears to Separate - Emergency Response Onsite
The former People Savings Banks Building on Westminster Street in downtown Providence is being examined by emergency response and city officials for damage due to the high winds. The building currently houses luxury apartments. The Providence Fire Department closed off the street in a one-block area on Friday afternoon. City...
New Bedford Port Projects to Get $80 Million From State
NEW BEDFORD — Big changes are coming to New Bedford's bustling waterfront, as four major port projects are set to receive $80 million in funding from the state. "This is a really good day for the Port of New Bedford," Mayor Jon Mitchell said. "We've done an awful lot of planning and designing and permitting over the years to be ready for moments like this."
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford homeless service provider’s network given annual Sister Rose Award
“The City’s Homeless Service Provider’s Network (HSPN) has presented Darlene Spencer, Program Officer with the Carney Family Foundation, with its 2022 Sister Rose Award. Named in honor of Sister Rosellen Gallogly who served as the Executive Director of Market Ministries in the City for years and was a founding member of the City’s Homeless Service Provider’s Network (HSPN), the Sister Rose Award was presented to Ms. Spencer by Joshua Amaral, Director of Community Development, at the December 2022 membership meeting of the HSPN.
East Providence adding red light cameras, collected $2.8 million so far
Beginning Jan. 2, when drivers run a red light at 10 different intersections in the city, the cameras will snap a photo, and drivers will receive a warning in the mail.
Should a New New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Get Lights Like Fall River’s Braga Bridge Did?
I recently asked folks if the $8 million the state has committed to illuminating the Charles M. Braga Bridge connecting Fall River to Somerset is a solid investment. We posted the question to the WBSM and Fun 107 websites and the Facebook pages for both stations. Not surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of respondents said "NO!"
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
New Bedford Ward 3 Candidate Ventura Signs Lease for His Own Apartment
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — After beginning his run for the New Bedford City Council as a roommate of a friend, Ward 3 candidate Jacob Ventura will officially move into his own unit in The Lofts at Wamsutta Place next month. Ventura, who is running for the Ward 3...
Turnto10.com
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks vision for office on '10 News Conference'
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks about his short-term and long-term goals for the department. He also talks about his strategy for winning the office and who he's backing to succeed him as mayor of Attleboro.
maritime-executive.com
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
New Bedford Smokestack Demolition and a Ward 3 Update [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The online newspaper New Bedford Light continues to break stories on an almost every day basis, and columnist Jack Spillane contributes to the parade of information with insightful and informative commentary. He offers his perspective on the news every few weeks on Townsquare Sunday, and joined us this week as...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
frmedia.org
Fall River Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
Here is the schedule of trash collection for the next two weeks in Fall River. (FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, would like to issue a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season.
Why New Bedford’s ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Hasn’t Yet Fallen
There's a certain mystique about why people like to see buildings come crashing down. New Bedford native Andrew Saunders, the President of New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal, is the point man for the redevelopment effort to the former Cannon Street Power Plant off Route 18, which will be important to the offshore wind industry.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces Trash Amnesty Week, Tree Collection, and Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
(FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, has issued a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season. Holiday Collection Schedule. Residents are reminded that the weeks following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day...
capecod.com
Firefighters called to house fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brewster just after 4 PM Saturday. The fire on Pine Ridge Road reportedly started in the chimney and extended into the wall. Smoke was visible on arrival. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Brewster station. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but remained on scene checking for any additional fire spread and ventilating smoke. No injuries were reported.
New Bedford’s Abreu Could Be Eyeing a Bid for Higher Office in 2023
New Bedford City Councilor at Large Ian Abreu will not seek a second term as council president in January. He will remain in his position of Councilor at Large and will be first vice president on the council. Abreu decided to surrender the gavel after only one term several months...
WCVB
Flooding outside art gallery in Woods Hole
FALMOUTH, Mass. — "It's the highest I've ever seen," he said. "And I've been working in Woods Hole almost 28 years."
