The Cleveland Browns will embark on the most critical offseason since 1999 in a couple of weeks. I have already detailed my reasons for believing that Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, and Paul DePodesta have decided to move on from Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods when the season ends. However, it should be noted that how the Browns handle their business in these final weeks of the 2022 season will be important in ensuring that the Browns' Defensive Coordinator job is attractive to potential candidates.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO