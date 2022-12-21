'Emily In Paris' Star Lily Collins’ Net Worth In 2022 Could Give Phil Collins a Run for His Money!

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lily Collins’ net worth has definitely increased since she took on the title role in Emily in Paris. A member of the new generation of “nepo babies” that has taken over tinseltown, Collins managed to make a name for herself straight out the gate. Of course, it doesn’t hurt when your father is Phil Collins!

With a slew of roles behind her as well as two Golden Globe nominations, Collins is living the good life. And this has to be reflected in her bank account, right?

Here is everything you should know about Lily Collins’ net worth.

How did Lily Collins become famous?

Phil Collins, Lily Collins and Jill Tavelman Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Let’s be honest, as the daughter of Phil Collins and his second wife Jill Tavelman, Lily Collins was in the spotlight before she even knew what a spotlight was. She appeared in her first acting role at the age of two on the BBC series Growing Pains. In 2009, she did a two-episode run on 90210. However, it wasn’t until she had her breakthrough role in 2009’s The Blind Side that Collins began making a name for herself outside of her famous father.

Nowadays, Collins is best known for playing the title role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

What is Lily Collins' net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lily Collins has a net worth of $25 million. As a well-known nepotism baby, Collins’ bank account most likely had a bit of a head start. However, she has managed to earn her own money through her successful career as an actress and model.

How much is Phil Collins' daughter worth?

Phil Collins and Lily Collins Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ah yes, for those of you who don’t remember Lily Collins without thinking of her singer parent, Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins is worth an estimated $25 million. This net worth has been building with her success as an actor mainly and her career as a model.

Is Lily Collins rich?

Because her father is famed singer/drummer/composer Phil Collins, Lily Collins has basically been rich since birth. Now that she has an estimated net worth of $25 million on her own, she would definitely still be considered rich.

What is Lily Collins famous for?

Currently, Lily Collins is most famous for playing the title character in Netflix’s Emily in Paris. Collins’ breakthrough role was in 2009’s The Blind Side. She is famous for being an actress and, to a lesser extent, a model.

How much did Lily Collins get paid for Emily in Paris?

Lily Collins in "Emily In Paris" on Netflix Netflix

Netflix has not released the amount of money that Lily Collins is paid for her role in Emily in Paris. There has been speculation due to what we know about the salaries of other Netflix stars, like Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, who all make $350,000 per episode.

While Emily in Paris isn’t as popular as Stranger Things, it is still one of the streaming giant’s top comedies. As a result, we can imagine Collins is paid around $300,000 per episode for her role. If so, that would mean she would be taking home $3 million for a 10-episode season. Whoa!

What is Emily's salary in Emily in Paris?

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in "Emily In Paris" on Netflix Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

If you are wondering about Lily Collins’ salary to play Emily on Emily in Paris, we do not have those numbers but it has been speculated that she most likely earns around $300,000 per episode, which would net her $3 million per 10-episode season.

However, if you are wondering about her character Emily’s salary working at marketing firm Savoir, that information has not been released either. That said, research that has been done on the show would suggest Emily’s salary would be about $46,980 a year, which would not be enough to support the supposed $ 120,000-a-year lifestyle that she leads on the series.

How much does Lily Collins make per episode?

Lily Collins in "Emily In Par Netflix

Lily Collins’ salary for Emily in Paris is not public knowledge. However, it is likely she earns around $300,000 per episode for the 10-episode per season series.

What is Lily Collins’ salary?

We still do not have details about Lily Collins’ salary for Emily in Paris, though it is estimated to be around $300,000 per episode, or $3 million per 10-episode season. Not much is known about Collins’ salary per movie appearance, but due to her rising star power, she most likely commands in the low millions.

How much did Lily Collins make?

Lily Collins has earned an estimated $25 million net worth throughout her career. It is speculated she earns around $300,000 per episode for Emily in Paris, which would give her $3 million per each 10-episode season. That would mean she has earned around $9 million, give or take, for her work on all three seasons of the Netflix show.

Does Lily Collins keep the clothes from Emily in Paris?

Lily Collins in "Emily In Paris" Netflix

Sadly for her, it would appear Lily Collins does not get to keep the clothes her character wears on Emily in Paris. She told Vogue Australia, “I didn’t keep anything this season. Believe me, I’ve asked.” Maybe someday!

How does Lily Collins feel about Emily in Paris?

Lily Collins in "Emily In Paris" Season 3 Netflix

Ever since its premiere in October 2020, Emily in Paris and the show’s heroine have rubbed quite a few people the wrong way. This has been attributed to her French faux pas, bad French accent, the promotion of stereotypes about France and Paris specifically and the show’s depiction of an unrealistic lifestyle, as well as its lack of diversity. Collins’ herself has been a staunch defender of the show, though she has acknowledged that the criticism can allow them to do better with future seasons.

She told Vogue Arabia, “As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift; you’re being allowed to improve.”

Was Lily Collins in a Disney movie?

Lily Collins has indeed had a small part in a Disney movie. She voiced “Baby Ape” in 1999’s Tarzan, a movie her father did the music for—including a song he wrote about Lily!

In addition, she also starred in Mirror Mirror, a live-action version of Snow White.

How much did Lily Collins make for Mirror Mirror?

It is not publicly known how much Lily Collins was paid to play the part of Snow White in 2012’s Mirror Mirror. Considering she was still making a name for herself at the time, we imagine she was paid in the high hundreds of thousands or the low millions for the role.

Did Mirror Mirror make money?

Mirror Mirror earned a worldwide gross of $183,018,522 (as of this writing) on an estimated budget of $85 million. This means that the movie did make money, however, it was not a big hit. Because of marketing costs, the movie may have just broken even.

How much did Lily Collins get paid for To the Bone?

Lily Collins in "To the Bone" Netflix

It is not known how much Lily Collins was paid for her lead role in the controversial 2017 Netflix film To the Bone. Because Collins wasn’t as big as a star as she is now and the film was a relatively small production, we can imagine she was paid in the high hundreds of thousands for the role. It is known that Netflix purchased the world rights for the film for $8 million.

How much did Lily Collins make for Inheritance?

It is not known how much Lily Collins was paid to star alongside Simon Pegg in 2020’s Inheritance, though we can imagine she was paid in the high hundreds of thousands to the low millions due to her rising star power.

As for the actress’ actual inheritance? As her father Phil Collins is worth an estimated $300 million, it would appear she and her siblings are set to inherit that amount some day.