Inflammation and overactivation of the immune system in the brain can cause loss of synapses and the death of neurons, leading to neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases. In schizophrenia, increased levels of the immune protein C4 have been measured in patients' brains, and increasing C4 levels due to variations in copy number are associated with an increased risk for developing schizophrenia. Therapies lowering C4 levels in the brain and reducing inflammation may benefit schizophrenia patients but are currently not available.

3 DAYS AGO