Heart Disease Is The Biggest Killer In US
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed as many as 1.1 million Americans, making it one of the leading causes of death each year. COVID-19 deaths are not close to the leading cause of death at all. Heart disease kills many more people. According to CDC data, the death rate from heart disease per 100,000 people was […]
MedicalXpress
What exactly is RSV? A doctor explains symptoms, treatments and how it spreads
The News & Observer spoke with Dr. David Weber, associate chief medical officer at UNC Medical Center and medical director of UNC's Department of Infection Prevention, to learn more about RSV, a common virus affecting many this fall and winter. Here's what to know about RSV's symptoms, recovery time, treatments...
Can I give my kid expired Tylenol? A pediatrician's tips for the cold medicine shortage
A rush on Tylenol, Motrin, and their generic equivalents is making parents nervous. Pediatricians' offices and hospitals are overwhelmed with a surge of flu-like viruses that are taking a heavy toll on children. And now, the few medications that can help parents manage such illnesses at home are increasingly hard to find.
Medieval doctors thought fertility suddenly ended rather than slowly declining with age, study shows
Medieval doctors saw fertility as having a cutoff point rather than slowly declining with age, ancient medical texts show. Male and female reproductive aging were seen as similar processes that operated in parallel. Medieval medical writers knew that fertility ended—especially for women—but they saw less urgency around that decline.
Children's firearm injuries up during the pandemic
There was a surge in pediatric firearm injuries presenting to U.S. children's hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online Dec. 19 in JAMA Pediatrics. Stephanie E. Iantorno, M.D., from University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, and colleagues examined contemporary trends in pediatric...
In some US zip codes, young men face more risk of firearm death than those deployed in recent wars
The risk of firearm death in the U.S. is on the rise: in 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death for children, adolescents and young adults. Yet the risk is far from even—young men in some U.S. zip codes face disproportionately higher risks of firearm-related injuries and deaths.
Q&A: How can we tame the gun violence epidemic?
Thomas O'Rourke, a professor emeritus of kinesiology and community health at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, spoke with News Bureau life sciences editor Diana Yates about how previous efforts to institute public health measures succeeded and how the same approaches can be employed to reduce the scourge of gun violence in the U.S.
Identifying pathways to slow cardiac aging
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and is caused in part by age-related cardiac structural dysfunction. A team of bioengineers in Professor Adam Engler's lab at the University of California San Diego published a paper in Nature Aging on Dec. 22 that helps advance our understanding of how hearts age, and sheds light on a possible pathway to slow cardiac aging.
When elders can't hear words at a noisy holiday gathering, too many brain cells may be firing at once
Looking for answers about how the brain works amid age-related hearing loss, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have found that old mice were less capable than young mice of "turning off" certain actively firing brain cells in the midst of ambient noise. The result, they say, creates a "fuzzy" sound stage that makes it difficult for the brain to focus on one type of sound—such as spoken words—and filter out surrounding "noise."
Head trauma, PTSD may increase genetic variant's impact on Alzheimer's risk
In a study of Veterans led by Dr. Mark Logue, a statistician in the National Center for PTSD at the VA Boston Healthcare System, researchers concluded that PTSD, TBI, and the ε4 variant of the APOE gene show strong associations with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD). The medical...
White matter hyperintensity load is associated with premature brain aging
A new research paper titled "White matter hyperintensity load is associated with premature brain aging" has been published in Aging. Brain age is an MRI-derived estimate of brain tissue loss that has a similar pattern to aging-related atrophy. White matter hyperintensities (WMHs) are neuroimaging markers of small vessel disease and may represent subtle signs of brain compromise.
Data shows that U.S. life expectancy dropped to 76.4 years in 2021
From 2020 to 2021, life expectancy decreased by 0.6 years among U.S. residents, reaching 76.4 years in 2021, according to a December data brief published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Jiaquan Xu, M.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in...
Quality of neighborhood residence in early life may be linked to obesity risk through adolescence
Residence in neighborhoods with higher opportunity or lower vulnerability in early life, especially at birth, may be associated with lower mean BMI trajectory and lower risk of obesity through adolescence, according to a new study led by researchers at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute. "Our findings support the notion...
Where do reproductive-age women receive preventive health care?
While preventive health care is usually associated with primary care providers, a majority of office visits for preventive services among reproductive-age women happened with obstetrician-gynecologists (OB-GYNs), a University of Massachusetts Amherst study shows. Even among reproductive-age women with chronic health conditions, over 40% of preventive care visits were with OB-GYNs....
Stem cells may help identify new schizophrenia drugs
Inflammation and overactivation of the immune system in the brain can cause loss of synapses and the death of neurons, leading to neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases. In schizophrenia, increased levels of the immune protein C4 have been measured in patients' brains, and increasing C4 levels due to variations in copy number are associated with an increased risk for developing schizophrenia. Therapies lowering C4 levels in the brain and reducing inflammation may benefit schizophrenia patients but are currently not available.
COVID-19 vaccination shown to protect people with blood cancer
People suffering from blood cancer often have a weak immune system, putting them at higher risk of falling seriously ill with COVID-19. Some cancer therapies, moreover, result in these patients forming few or no antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after COVID-19 vaccination. However, vaccination can also activate so-called T cells, which are responsible particularly for the long-term immune response.
Randomized trial finds therapies for spine pain improved quality of life but did not decrease health care spending
Pain in the back or the neck is extremely common and accounts for more health care spending than any other health condition. A study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, compared two non-invasive interventions for treating spine pain, assessing both how well these methods worked at reducing pain and whether either method reduced spine-related health care spending.
Researchers reveal lipidome atlas of developing heart
The heart, an indispensable organ with fascinating development biology, is the first organ to become functional in the developing mammalian embryo. Cardiac lipid metabolism is intricately connected with heart physiology. However, a comprehensive lipidomic map of heart organogenesis has yet to be created. Researchers led by Prof. Dr. Shui Guanghou...
New blood test to identify infections could reduce global antibiotic overuse
In developing countries, most antibiotic prescriptions are not only pointless—an estimated 70% to 80% of them are given for viral infections, which the medications don't treat—they're also harmful, as overuse of antibiotics accelerates antibiotic resistance. A similar problem exists in the United States, where an estimated 30% to...
Antibody treatment improves chronic food allergy symptoms in young adults, study finds
A weekly dose of dupilumab, a monoclonal antibody, led to a reduction of symptoms and tissue improvement in young adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study analyzed data from two phase 3 clinical trials and involved an international group of researchers, including those from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).
