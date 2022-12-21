Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bengals DB calls out Mac Jones for 'dirty play'
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple won't be sending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a Christmas card. Apple called out Jones for what he considered a "dirty play" during Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium. Jones tripped Apple while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what he thought was a fumble by Jones into the end zone. The play was blown dead, but Jones still inexplicably took Apple down by the legs away from the play.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes is six away from breaking NFL record for consecutive completions
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to break an NFL record tomorrow against the Seahawks. Mahomes completed his final 20 pass attempts in the Chiefs’ win over the Texans on Sunday, meaning that if he completes his first six passes tomorrow, he will have completed 26 in a row, a new NFL record.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Chiefs eyeing No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs
At the beginning of training camp, every NFL team outlines their goals for the season. The first objective is to win 10 or more games. The second, win the division. Entering week 16, the Chiefs are two-for-two. But just because Kansas City locked up home field for a playoff game, doesn’t mean Andy Reid’s letting […]
Aaron Rodgers and Blu of Earth Appear to Have Split as She Takes ‘MVP’ Shot at the Quarterback
Looks like Aaron Rodgers and Blu of Earth have split as she publicly threw 'MVP' shade at the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
Here’s where Dolphins-Packers ranks on the list of Miami’s all-time coldest home games
The Miami Dolphins’ Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers is the second coldest home game in Dolphins history.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones tells teammates to stay off Twitter
The Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones had a message for his fellow teammates right before Christmas.
Texans coach Lovie Smith says he took a nap during weather delay before kickoff against the Titans
Rolling blackouts in the Nashville area forced kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to endure a weather delay on Christmas Eve. The 12:00 p.m. Central Time kickoff was postponed an hour with the decision being made 90 minutes before scheduled kickoff. The decision meant that the Texans and Titans would not square off for another two and a half hours.
NBC Sports
Purdy still paying his dues after taking over as 49ers' QB
Although Brock Purdy has become a household name ever since taking over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the rookie knows he still has to pay his dues. In speaking to reporters Wednesday, Purdy was asked about his command of the 49ers' locker room as a rookie and explained he still is working to earn his NFL stripes, despite acting and playing like a seasoned veteran.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude toward the Pro Bowl.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
NBC Sports
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game
The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts may miss more than just today’s game
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss today’s game against the Cowboys, and that may not be the only game he misses. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ next game, New Year’s Day against the Saints, won’t be determined until the team’s medical staff sees how he responds to rest and treatment next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
KMBC.com
Chiefs Kingdom gear up for frozen game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be a cold one for Kansas City Chiefs fans when the AFC West champs take the field tomorrow morning. Dangerous cold temperatures are expected at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs take on the Seattle Seahawks. "This is gonna...
Week 16 Fantasy Football Preview: Bad weather, backup QBs & star WRs
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by both Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski to preview all of the Saturday, Sunday and Monday NFL games happening in week 16 with an eye towards fantasy football. Many of the games talked about will have...
NBC Sports
How the heck did the Eagles give up a 3rd-and-30 in Dallas?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had the Cowboys right where they wanted them. After back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter from Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, the Cowboys were faced with a seemingly impossible 3rd-and-30 from their own 29-yard line. If you skipped watching the game to enjoy Christmas...
