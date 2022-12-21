Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging
Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
MedicalXpress
Metformin relies on the action of a cellular-stress-response protein, study finds
Metformin, the most prescribed drug for treating diabetes mellitus, known as type 2 diabetes, requires the presence of the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15)—a protein whose expression increases in response to cellular stress—to present its antidiabetic effects. This discovery is stated in a study led by the research...
Heart Disease Is The Biggest Killer In US
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed as many as 1.1 million Americans, making it one of the leading causes of death each year. COVID-19 deaths are not close to the leading cause of death at all. Heart disease kills many more people. According to CDC data, the death rate from heart disease per 100,000 people was […]
scitechdaily.com
Experiments Show Infection of Visceral Fat Cells May Contribute to Severe COVID-19
Experiments show that visceral fat – fat around the liver, intestines, and other organs, considered a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure – contributes more to severe COVID-19 than subcutaneous fat (under the skin, as in “love handles”). The experiments were conducted in Brazil by researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and the University of São Paulo (USP).
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Butter might be healthier than you think and other surprising nutrition discoveries scientists made in 2022
One study found people who drink red wine are have less body fat than those who have liquor, while another gave us even more reasons to eat bread.
hcplive.com
Study Suggests Vitiligo Induced by Damage-Associated Molecular Patterns from Oxidative Stress
In a recent study, DAMPs were found to play a major role in deteriorating vitiligo conditions by initiating host defenses against signals of danger. New research suggests that oxidative stress may help to induce vitiligo, and that damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) levels in both serum and skin may be used as biomarkers to indicate activity and prognosis of vitiligo.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify feature of early stage colorectal cancer tumors that signals aggressiveness
An international research team has identified "born to be bad" colorectal tumors in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumors. The team from Monash University, CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature of early stage...
MedicalXpress
Using human iPS cells, scientists identify the genetic variant causing ALS in some patients
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have identified a novel genetic variant found in some patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Employing human-induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, they detailed the process by which this variant relates to ALS. The investigators expect this mechanism to be a new therapeutic target for ALS treatment. The findings are reported in the Journal of Neuroscience.
MedicalXpress
Flipping the switch: Scientists shed new light on genetic changes that turn 'on' cancer genes
Cancer, caused by abnormal overgrowth of cells, is the second-leading cause of death in the world. Researchers from the Salk Institute have zeroed in on specific mechanisms that activate oncogenes, which are altered genes that can cause normal cells to become cancer cells. Cancer can be caused by genetic mutations,...
MedicalXpress
Large international study uncovers genes involved in heart disease
Over the past 15 years, more than 200 sites in the human genome have been linked to risk for coronary artery disease (CAD), the leading cause of death worldwide. Still, researchers don't fully understand how those genomic variations alter the function of proteins, cells, or tissues to cause illness—knowledge that could inform the development of new treatments.
MedicalXpress
Antibodies to common antibiotic possible new risk factor for type 1 diabetes
Antibodies produced against the commonly used antibiotic, gentamicin, appear to increase the risk of type 1 diabetes in children already genetically at risk, scientists say. When Medical College of Georgia scientists compared the blood of nearly 300 individuals with type 1 diabetes to healthy controls, they found that a higher level of antibodies against gentamicin was associated with increased risk of progression to type 1 diabetes. G418 and sisomicin, analogs of gentamicin, also showed a similar association.
Prevention
High Intensity Exercise May Reduce the Risk of Metastatic Cancer by 72%, Study Suggests
Research shows that high-intensity exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer. Researchers found that there were 72% fewer metastatic cancer cases in people who reported regularly exercising at a high intensity compared to those who did not engage in physical exercise. Experts explain the findings and the cancer-reducing benefits...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 booster increases durability of antibody response, research shows
New research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine speaks to the benefits of a COVID-19 booster. The new findings shed light on how mRNA boosters—both Pfizer and Moderna—affect the durability of our antibodies to COVID-19. A booster, the researchers report, made for longer-lasting antibodies for all recipients, even those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Vaccination is an effective and safe method in a mouse model with inherited small vessel disease
Researchers from the Division of Neurogeriatrics, NVS, have published an article in EMBO Molecular Medicine that describes their active vaccination study in a mouse model with inherited small vessel disease called CADASIL. Their goal is to investigate whether vaccination can repair damaged vessels by clearing them from toxic protein Notch3 aggregates. These aggregates are present in CADASIL patients and in this mouse model.
MedicalXpress
Head trauma, PTSD may increase genetic variant's impact on Alzheimer's risk
In a study of Veterans led by Dr. Mark Logue, a statistician in the National Center for PTSD at the VA Boston Healthcare System, researchers concluded that PTSD, TBI, and the ε4 variant of the APOE gene show strong associations with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD). The medical...
NIH Director's Blog
Alzheimer’s tied to cholesterol, abnormal nerve insulation
The protein apolipoprotein E (APOE) plays a key role throughout the body. It helps to transport cholesterol and other fatty molecules, or lipids. The gene that produces APOE comes in a few different varieties. The most common is called APOE3. The most notorious is APOE4, which has long been linked...
MedicalXpress
Nerve cells could transform the treatment of Parkinson's
At the end of October 2022, the Swedish Medical Products Agency gave the go-ahead for a clinical trial of the stem cell-based therapy STEM-PD for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The cells, generated from embryonic stem cells, have been in development for several years and will now be transplanted into...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
