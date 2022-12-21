Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Elon Musk says he may talk to Doge Army via Twitter Live within next 3 days. The Dogecoin community might soon get a chance to talk to Twitter boss Elon Musk, according to a recent conversation between the latter and prominent DOGE-themed account Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo). In this conversation, the person behind the account suggested that Elon Musk briefly join the DOGE community on Twitter Spaces to answer a couple of questions and discuss memes. Musk replied by saying that the chat will “maybe” happen “closer to Christmas,” which means that it may take place either today or tomorrow, on Saturday, Dec. 24.

2 DAYS AGO