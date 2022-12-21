ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHASE Scientific Americas and Dr. B Partner to Make it Easier than Ever to Test-to-Treat COVID-19 at Home

GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

PHASE Scientific Americas, a health diagnostics innovator and maker of INDICAID ® Rapid Antigen Tests, announces a new partnership with Dr. B, the only telehealth service that makes healthcare services available regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. INDICAID Test-to-Treat powered by Dr. B will enable Americans to conveniently access the COVID-19 treatments they need after testing positive — all without leaving home.

The INDICAID Test-to-Treat program enables patients who test positive for COVID-19 with a rapid antigen test to access treatment without delay. The INDICAID ® COVID-19 Antigen Rapid At-Home Test eliminates the need to wait for appointments and reduces the time it takes to receive results, so patients who test positive can more quickly access treatments from services like Dr. B.

COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations are ticking up in a number of U.S. states, due to the immune evasion and increased transmissibility of several circulating subvariants. After testing positive on INDICAID, patients can go to Dr. B’s platform and conveniently access a no or low-cost online doctor consultation for treatments. Dr. B offers consultations for Paxlovid and Molnupiravir (Lagevrio) — the two at-home oral COVID-19 antivirals authorized for use by the FDA.

“With the customers we’ve served, we have earned a reputation as a trusted medical-diagnostics success partner. In addition to PHASE’s quality products, we believe in empowering people with simple and clear science-based diagnostic information,” said Doug Field, Chief Revenue Officer of PHASE Scientific Americas. “We strongly believe in the Test-to -Treat concept and are proud to be able to offer this extended capability to our customers. INDICAID Test-to-Treat powered by Dr. B is all about shortening the time between diagnosis and treatment to mitigate the symptoms, reduce the duration and stop possible further spread of COVID-19.”

“Experts have warned that with new COVID-19 subvariants, healthy adults are more likely to be infected even after vaccination or a previous infection,” said Cyrus Massoumi, Founder and CEO of Dr. B. “With these newly emerging variants, ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 tests and treatment is more important than ever before. I’m proud of our new partnership with PHASE Scientific Americas, which will ensure patients can get both the diagnosis and follow-up treatment they need, at a price they can afford.”

Dr. B uniquely offers a no-cost option for patients who qualify based on financial need and the platform’s online consultation fee is also only $15 for paying patients, which is less than the average co-pay for a doctor’s visit. Accessing COVID antivirals within the critical 5-day period can also be challenging due to hurdles like difficulty in finding a doctor’s appointment or price markups on online options. With Dr. B, patients skip the waiting room and complete a virtual health assessment. A licensed medical provider reviews the patient’s medical record and, if appropriate, provides the patient with a prescription, which can be filled at any pharmacy.

Dr. B is currently available across 41 states including in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

About Dr. B

Dr. B’s mission is to improve the efficiency and equity of healthcare. As the only telehealth service that makes treatments affordable and accessible for anyone, Dr. B provides the most convenient way to get treatment online–including prescriptions–without having to leave home. Dr. B, which was founded by Cyrus Massoumi, the founder of Zocdoc, is a Public Benefit Corporation based in New York City. To learn more or sign up, visit hidrb.com.

About PHASE Scientific Americas

PHASE Scientific is a fast growing biotechnology company dedicated to inspiring a new state of health. We are committed to providing patients and healthcare providers with innovative diagnostic and data tools that will assist them in understanding their health and making better health decisions. The company has its offices in Southern California and Atlanta. https://www.phasescientificamericas.com/.

About the INDICAID ® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test

The INDICAID ® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test is authorized for non-prescription home use. INDICAID ® is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. Learn more about our INDICAID® tests here.

