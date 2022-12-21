Peachtree Hospitality Management Names Rachel Huang Vice President of Hotel Analytics & Support

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

Peachtree Hospitality Management (“PHM”), an affiliate of Peachtree Group, named Rachel Huang as vice president of hotel analytics & support. She will report to Patrick Short, PHM’s president.

Huang brings with her 20-plus years of international hospitality analytics and project management experience. She will lead PHM’s business intelligence strategy in providing data-backed decision support across multiple functions in her new role.

“Following on a tremendous 2022 that saw Peachtree grow by almost all metrics, we continue to expand our capabilities to meet the growing and changing demands of our expanded hotel portfolio,” said Short. “In addition to working with some of the most respected names in hospitality, Rachel also has international experience that gives her a unique perspective on hotel analytics that will benefit Peachtree immensely. We appreciate what Rachel brings to the table and look forward to her continued professional growth with us.”

Most recently, Huang served as director of strategy at Hotel Effectiveness Solutions (an Actabl company), where she collaborated with the executive team to drive strategic initiatives, managing cross-function projects and delivering positive impacts in multiple key business areas, including sales operation, recruitment, customer engagement and account management. Prior to that, she held multiple analytical and strategy leadership roles with InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG), including director of operations analytics & insights based in Atlanta and senior director of operations support/chief of staff based in Shanghai, China.

Huang received her master’s degree from Cornell University and her bachelor’s degree from the Central University of Finance & Economics School of Accountancy (Beijing, China).

About Peachtree Hospitality Management

Peachtree Hospitality Management, an affiliate of Peachtree Group, is a hotel management company that creates loyalty across all stakeholders – team members, guests and owners. PHM’s proprietary systems and processes maximize financial performance and value of every asset, deliver efficiencies and enable hotel teams to provide guests with an uncommon customer experience. PHM manages the performance of 87 hotels, across 20 brands with 10,496 rooms located in 22 states. For more information, visit www.peachtreegroup.com.

About Peachtree Group

Peachtree is a private equity investment, asset and fund management firm focusing on opportunistically deploying capital across its distinct operating and real estate divisions, including hospitality, commercial real estate lending, residential development, capital markets and media. Since its founding in 2008, the company has completed hundreds of real estate investments valued at more than $8.1 billion in total market capitalization and currently has more than $2.0 billion in equity under management. For more information, visit www.peachtreegroup.com.

