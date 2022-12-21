ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

AshBritt Teams up With Operation BBQ Relief and Carhartt to Bring Christmas Meals to Families in Hazard, Kentucky

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvPMa_0jq46ZrL00

HAZARD, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

AshBritt, the national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company, teamed up with Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) and Carhartt on Tuesday to provide Christmas meals to families in Hazard, Kentucky.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005121/en/

AshBritt teamed up with Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) and Carhartt on Tuesday to provide Christmas meals to families in Hazard, Kentucky. (Photo: Business Wire)

In July 2022, flash flooding resulted in catastrophic damage across eastern Kentucky. AshBritt is managing the physical recovery, including clearing debris from rivers, creeks, and streams in what is one of the largest, most complex waterway missions in recent U.S. history. In conjunction with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky Emergency Management Agency, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and FEMA, AshBritt’s response includes nine counties.

Throughout this mission, AshBritt remains dedicated to supporting communities and local hiring: 75% of the 500 person AshBritt workforce serving on cleanup efforts in the Commonwealth are Kentuckians. As communities in Kentucky remain on the road to recovery, AshBritt continues to serve those in need.

“AshBritt’s mission is to support communities before, during, and after a disaster,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt. “This partnership is another way our team serves the communities in eastern Kentucky on their road to recovery, all the more important during the holiday season.”

This event came during a particularly difficult holiday season for many Kentucky families, as many are still displaced after July’s devastating floods. AshBritt’s donation of $25,000 to support OBR’s holiday events in Eastern Kentucky will ensure that wholesome, warm meals are available to all, regardless of current living situations.

OBR, which was founded in 2011 in Joplin, Missouri, has served nearly 11 million meals across 30 states. The non-profit organization hit the pivotal 10 million meal mark this past October in Port Charlotte, Florida, after a busy summer and fall serving first responders and communities impacted by the floods in Kentucky and Hurricane Ian in Florida.

“Operation BBQ Relief is honored to join forces with AshBritt to serve communities in need,” said Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder. “A hot meal during the holidays provides much needed comfort and support for families that continue to rebuild following the historic flooding.”

With long-established facilities and deep ties to the community, Carhartt, America’s family-owned workwear brand since 1889, supported the event through a $25,000 donation and serving meals.

About AshBritt:

AshBritt is the leading national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company. AshBritt has led response efforts following 60 federally declared disasters across 30 states and has conducted more than 400 missions, successfully serving over 600 clients. AshBritt is the trusted emergency management contractor for cities, counties, and states and for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense where AshBritt holds a pre-position debris management contract which covers 25 U.S. states. AshBritt has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, building and staffing field hospitals, treatment centers, and vaccination sites across 20 states. For more information, visit www.ashbritt.com .

About Operation BBQ Relief:

Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, Missouri. Competitive pitmasters from nine different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders. Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a 13-day period. This experience of building a network to feed individuals in need has been the inspiration for Operation BBQ Relief. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 10 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters, COVID-19 response, and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans and members of the military. To learn more, visit https://operationbbqrelief.org .

About Carhartt:

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company’s founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005121/en/

CONTACT: Media Relations:

Madeline Seaman

Madeline@AshBritt.com

KEYWORD: KENTUCKY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT NATURAL DISASTERS DEFENSE ENVIRONMENT CONTRACTS PUBLIC SAFETY PHILANTHROPY FUND RAISING

SOURCE: AshBritt

PUB: 12/21/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 12/21/2022 09:01 AM

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Flood survivors battle cold in travel trailers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun was shining at times on Friday, but it did not help the frigid temperatures across the region. “I have my heat set on 84, and it still says it’s 59 in here,” Michelle Reed said. The thin trailer walls only do so...
wymt.com

New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July. We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
k105.com

4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Firefighters battle early morning blaze

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4:30 Friday morning. Firefighters say two people were inside the home but made it out safely. The home was damaged by heat and smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CORBIN, KY
fox56news.com

I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over

An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 22: Too much coffee, NFL Sunday Ticket, and …. Here are five...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body recovered from Kentucky River

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Police on the hunt for mischief causing Grinch in Prestonsburg, Ky.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police are looking for a suspect who is mean and green. The Prestonsburg Police Department had a little fun on Wednesday, posting a video on its Facebook page showing two officers responding to the Archer Park area after reports the Christmas hating Grinch was causing mischief.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WTVQ

Horse dies, rider injured after being hit by car

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse died and its rider was injured after a man hit them while driving in Whitley County on Wednesday. According to Kentucky State Police, a 74-year-old man was driving on Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse that was being ridden in the roadway. The 18-year-old riding the horse was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene; the driver was not injured.
LONDON, KY
k105.com

Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school

An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
RICHMOND, KY
q95fm.net

Prestonsburg Fire Leaves One Person Dead

The Prestonsburg Police Department and the Prestonsburg Fire Department responded to a call on Sunday of a structure fire at a residence on Jane Brown Branch. During the investigation, a person was found outside the residence with severe injuries. The person was sent to the University of Louisville Medical Center where they died from their injuries.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
q95fm.net

Corbin Police Department Warns Public Of New Phone Scam

We are receiving reports that someone is using the Police Department’s phone number to attempt to scam people for money. Reports say that someone identifying themselves as “Lt. Phelps” is calling, asking people to send money to pay fines with the threat of issuing warrants issued for their arrests. The Police Department would never do this. Please do not give them any of your personal information.
CORBIN, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Threats To Blow Up EKU

A man out of Pike County was arrested following claims that he allegedly threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University. 46-year-old Patrick Henry Hall, of Canada, has been charged with one-count of terroristic threatening. These charges are said to have stemmed from a phone conversation with an academic advisor on...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy