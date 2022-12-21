AshBritt Teams up With Operation BBQ Relief and Carhartt to Bring Christmas Meals to Families in Hazard, Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

AshBritt, the national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company, teamed up with Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) and Carhartt on Tuesday to provide Christmas meals to families in Hazard, Kentucky.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005121/en/

AshBritt teamed up with Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) and Carhartt on Tuesday to provide Christmas meals to families in Hazard, Kentucky. (Photo: Business Wire)

In July 2022, flash flooding resulted in catastrophic damage across eastern Kentucky. AshBritt is managing the physical recovery, including clearing debris from rivers, creeks, and streams in what is one of the largest, most complex waterway missions in recent U.S. history. In conjunction with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky Emergency Management Agency, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and FEMA, AshBritt’s response includes nine counties.

Throughout this mission, AshBritt remains dedicated to supporting communities and local hiring: 75% of the 500 person AshBritt workforce serving on cleanup efforts in the Commonwealth are Kentuckians. As communities in Kentucky remain on the road to recovery, AshBritt continues to serve those in need.

“AshBritt’s mission is to support communities before, during, and after a disaster,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt. “This partnership is another way our team serves the communities in eastern Kentucky on their road to recovery, all the more important during the holiday season.”

This event came during a particularly difficult holiday season for many Kentucky families, as many are still displaced after July’s devastating floods. AshBritt’s donation of $25,000 to support OBR’s holiday events in Eastern Kentucky will ensure that wholesome, warm meals are available to all, regardless of current living situations.

OBR, which was founded in 2011 in Joplin, Missouri, has served nearly 11 million meals across 30 states. The non-profit organization hit the pivotal 10 million meal mark this past October in Port Charlotte, Florida, after a busy summer and fall serving first responders and communities impacted by the floods in Kentucky and Hurricane Ian in Florida.

“Operation BBQ Relief is honored to join forces with AshBritt to serve communities in need,” said Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder. “A hot meal during the holidays provides much needed comfort and support for families that continue to rebuild following the historic flooding.”

With long-established facilities and deep ties to the community, Carhartt, America’s family-owned workwear brand since 1889, supported the event through a $25,000 donation and serving meals.

—

About AshBritt:

AshBritt is the leading national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company. AshBritt has led response efforts following 60 federally declared disasters across 30 states and has conducted more than 400 missions, successfully serving over 600 clients. AshBritt is the trusted emergency management contractor for cities, counties, and states and for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense where AshBritt holds a pre-position debris management contract which covers 25 U.S. states. AshBritt has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, building and staffing field hospitals, treatment centers, and vaccination sites across 20 states. For more information, visit www.ashbritt.com .

About Operation BBQ Relief:

Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, Missouri. Competitive pitmasters from nine different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders. Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a 13-day period. This experience of building a network to feed individuals in need has been the inspiration for Operation BBQ Relief. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 10 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters, COVID-19 response, and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans and members of the military. To learn more, visit https://operationbbqrelief.org .

About Carhartt:

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company’s founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005121/en/

CONTACT: Media Relations:

Madeline Seaman

Madeline@AshBritt.com

KEYWORD: KENTUCKY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT NATURAL DISASTERS DEFENSE ENVIRONMENT CONTRACTS PUBLIC SAFETY PHILANTHROPY FUND RAISING

SOURCE: AshBritt

PUB: 12/21/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 12/21/2022 09:01 AM