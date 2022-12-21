ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Missing Northwestern student's body found in Chicago harbor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found Tuesday in a Chicago harbor has been identified as that of a Northwestern University student who went missing after leaving a weekend party, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it had identified the body as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His body was found Tuesday afternoon by Chicago Police Department divers in Diversey Harbor, a waterway that’s adjacent to Lake Michigan.

Chicago police said Salvino was last seen leaving a party late Saturday in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police said he FaceTimed with a friend at 11:59 p.m. Saturday and said he was walking to his apartment and was about a half-mile away. The friend called him again about 15 minutes later to confirm he arrived home, but Salvino said he was still walking.

Salvino’s cellphone pinged a location near Diversey Harbor at 12:31 a.m. Sunday and about six minutes later Salvino’s friend called him again to see if he had gotten back, but the call went unanswered, police said.

Salvino was a doctoral candidate in Northwestern’s interdepartmental neuroscience program.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

