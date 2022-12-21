Epley: Rules in place for reason in Sun City

My thoughts on the age overlay (“Overlay decision in limbo,” Sun City Independent, Dec. 7, 2022) are quite simple.

The CC&Rs were put in place for a reason and that is to have a community of people age 55-plus living here. We have no schools, no playgrounds and are not supposed to have anyone under 19 living here. By placing a child in our community it is really a form of abuse. No one to play with, no schools nearby and so on.

When my husband and I purchased here in 2010 we knew what those rules were and we signed a document stating we would honor those rules. We knew if something happened and we were put in a position of having children under 19 come live with us we would have to move to another community. We agreed to that. I feel this person, along with the one earlier this year, was trying to pull a fast one. The gentleman in question just purchased his home within the last year and a half and he knew full well he was in violation and did it anyway.

This current issue needs to be ruled on and denied. The county should not be giving temporary permits to anyone here in this community for the purpose of having children under 19 living here.

