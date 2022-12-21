ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Epley: Rules in place for reason in Sun City

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YsBBz_0jq46RnX00

My thoughts on the age overlay (“Overlay decision in limbo,” Sun City Independent, Dec. 7, 2022) are quite simple.

The CC&Rs were put in place for a reason and that is to have a community of people age 55-plus living here. We have no schools, no playgrounds and are not supposed to have anyone under 19 living here. By placing a child in our community it is really a form of abuse. No one to play with, no schools nearby and so on.

When my husband and I purchased here in 2010 we knew what those rules were and we signed a document stating we would honor those rules. We knew if something happened and we were put in a position of having children under 19 come live with us we would have to move to another community. We agreed to that. I feel this person, along with the one earlier this year, was trying to pull a fast one. The gentleman in question just purchased his home within the last year and a half and he knew full well he was in violation and did it anyway.

This current issue needs to be ruled on and denied. The county should not be giving temporary permits to anyone here in this community for the purpose of having children under 19 living here.

Editor’s Note: The Independent welcomes all points of view. Email your opinions, pro or con, to AzOpinions@iniusa.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates

With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments

Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Yahoo!

Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft

Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. There wasn’t even a small firecracker. Not...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Valley homebuilding could look in 2023

Single-family homebuilder permits were down 19% so far this year, the latest numbers from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Between January and November, municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 23,480 permits, down from 28,983 permits during the same period last year. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler school founder to head national cosmetology group

A Chandler woman has been elected president and chair of rhe American Association of Cosmetology Schools. Cathy Koluch, president and founder of The Studio Academy with locations in Chandler, Phoenix and Tolleson, was elected to the position at a recent gathering of the association. Koluch has been in private post-secondary...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sky Harbor First Airport to Offer Autonomous Vehicle Service

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s Friendliest Airport®, has set another milestone today with Waymo launching fully autonomous vehicle service to the general public at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrived today at the 44th Street and Washington PHX Sky Train® Station via a Waymo vehicle to launch the new service. This set a global milestone as Phoenix Sky Harbor became the first airport in the world to offer travelers the ability to take a Waymo autonomous vehicle as a means of transportation to and from the airport.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

While many face flight delays and cancellations in Phoenix, others worried about getting sick

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The days leading up to Christmas are always some of the busiest of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. This year, travelers are dealing with cancellations and delays, plus an increase in health concerns. On top of simply getting to their destination on Friday, we saw the return of many masks. They’re also worried about getting sick and infecting loved ones.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility

Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
CHANDLER, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Vestar purchases north Phoenix mall property

Phoenix-based Vestar, a national retail developer, was the sole bidder and winner on Wednesday of the Desert Ridge Marketplace property in north Phoenix. Vestar DRM-OPCO LLC, an entity connected to Vestar, acquired the 115 acres from the Arizona State Land Department for the minimum bid of $29.4 million. Read the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy