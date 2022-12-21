ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Daeh McCullough

By Ryan Chapman
 4 days ago

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Daeh McCullough

Hometown: South Bend, IN

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

Position: S

School: St. Joseph’s

Evaluation: A December addition for the Sooners, Daeh McCullough continues the facelift on the back end of the OU defense, adding more length and size to the secondary. He has cover experience at cornerback, but his size should plant him into Brandon Hall’s safety room in Norman. Physical in the run game, McCullough’s speed and arm length allow him to cover a lot of grass in the passing game as well. McCullough has a great athletic profile just like his brother, and should be able to settle in as a physical member of the Oklahoma secondary under Jerry Schmidt.

Daeh McCullough Highlights (; 1:41)

