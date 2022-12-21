ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DL Taylor Wein

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIm2W_0jq46OOa00

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Taylor Wein

Hometown: Nolensville, TN

Height: 6-5

Weight: 235

Position: Edge

School: Nolensville

Evaluation: Another late addition for OU’s 2023 recruiting class, Taylor Wein projects as a promising pass rusher. He displayed a stable of moves, from a well-timed swim move to spin moves off the edge during his senior season, and was a fixture in opponents’ backfields as a result. The Tennessee product has a quick first step off the line of scrimmage and does a good job keeping offensive lineman at bay with his hands to disrupt in the backfield. He’s a steady tackler as well, bringing down both running backs and quarterbacks on RPO looks. He mostly played with his hand in the dirt, so Wein will have to add some weight to excel at defensive end. But his 6-foot-5 frame should allow him to carry more muscle without sacrificing his athleticism.

Taylor Wein Highlights (; 1:53)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
wdnonline.com

Oklahoma signs 24 to 2023 team

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the signing of 24 members of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. Of Oklahoma’s 24 signees, 19 are ranked as four- or five-star prospects on a five-star scale...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Midwest City man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a man dead in Oklahoma City. Officials say 57-year-old Danny Adams of Midwest City was involved in a crash on I-40 westbound at S Martin Luther King Ave. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy