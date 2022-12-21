Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DL Taylor Wein

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Taylor Wein

Hometown: Nolensville, TN

Height: 6-5

Weight: 235

Position: Edge

School: Nolensville

Evaluation: Another late addition for OU’s 2023 recruiting class, Taylor Wein projects as a promising pass rusher. He displayed a stable of moves, from a well-timed swim move to spin moves off the edge during his senior season, and was a fixture in opponents’ backfields as a result. The Tennessee product has a quick first step off the line of scrimmage and does a good job keeping offensive lineman at bay with his hands to disrupt in the backfield. He’s a steady tackler as well, bringing down both running backs and quarterbacks on RPO looks. He mostly played with his hand in the dirt, so Wein will have to add some weight to excel at defensive end. But his 6-foot-5 frame should allow him to carry more muscle without sacrificing his athleticism.

