ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Kade McIntyre

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzpQF_0jq46LkP00

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Kade McIntyre

Hometown: Fremont, NE

Height: 6-4

Weight: 210

Position: ATH

School: Archbishop Bergan

Evaluation: Kade McIntyre did a bit of everything at Archbishop Bergan High School, making an impact on both sides of the ball. He excelled as a pass catcher, often lining up on the outside instead of as an in-line tight end. A combination of his route running and superior athleticism allowed him to dominate Nebraska prep football, running past opposing defensive backs to haul in big chunk plays down the field. His size should allow him to thrive in Oklahoma’s tight end room, as he shouldn’t have any troubles handling any blocking duties due to how physical he played on the defensive side of the ball.

Kade McIntyre Highlights (; 2:18)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Old takes exposed, the Lincoln Riley edition

Former Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made some interesting comments a few months before the season about how his rosters at Oklahoma were “not the same” as the other participants when his Sooner squads made it to the College Football Playoff. That’s despite the 2017 Oklahoma roster being...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Recruiting class shows Nebraska football is in good hands with Matt Rhule

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is off to a hot start with his return to college football welcoming a new recruiting class to Lincoln. The Cornhuskers moved up to having the fifth-best 2023 recruiting class in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. They bring in 21 players, three four-star recruits, and 18 three-star recruits. That class only trails Michigan State (fourth-best class in the Big Ten) by a few recruiting points.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Huskers add transfer Merritt Beason

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake

(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State

(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
BOISE, ID
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy