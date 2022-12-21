ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: WR Jaquaize Pettaway

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2W1D_0jq46Krg00

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Jaquaize Pettaway

Hometown: Houston, TX

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Position: WR

School: Langham Creek

Evaluation: Jaquaize Pettaway is a bonafide burner that will help Oklahoma’s offense stretch the field. An excellent sprinter on the track, Pettaway brings that speed to the football field to run away from opposing secondaries. Always a threat to beat the defense over the top, Pettaway also has flashed the ability to catch the ball underneath and create explosive plays by weaving his way through traffic. He’s also a threat in the return game, further evidence of his ability to make something out of nothing. Though he’s often running past defenders, he has shown the ability to make contested catches when the ball is under thrown downfield as well.

Jaquaize Pettaway Highlights (; 2:14)

