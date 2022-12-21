Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Phil Picciotti

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Phil Picciotti

Hometown: Perkasie, PA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 225

Position: LB

School: IMG Academy

Evaluation: An instinctual player, Phil Picciotti made the talent jump up to IMG Academy to continue to challenge himself during his senior season. Despite the move, Picciotti still constantly found himself around the football, delivering punishing hits both in the backfield and at the second level in the run game. Picciotti did a nice job plugging holes in the center of the defense for IMG Academy as a senior, wisely using his hands to keep offensive linemen at bay so he could continue to flow through the play. It’s still unclear how Picciotti will stack up in the open field at the Power 5 level, but he should still excel in the trenches to help stuff the run.

